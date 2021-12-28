The north is full of cold. And now also closed bars. Or, rather, that close earlier.

Aragon, Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Cantabria and Asturias have reached a consensus schedule and diner limitations in hospitality and nightlife, to tackle the sixth wave of covid-19 and prevent movement between territories, precisely to circumvent different restrictions.

The announcement was made yesterday by the Minister of Health of the Government of Aragon, Sira Cabbage, which has explained that today an order will be published to advance the closure of the hotel and catering establishments at midnight and the nightlife establishments at 02.00 hours until January 15, with limitation in both cases of ten people per table and prohibition of standing consumption.

These restrictions, Efe reports, will come into effect at 00:00 on Wednesday, and have been agreed upon by the six communities, although each one will have nuances to measures under their own laws.

Remember that Catalonia also already had restrictions similar, so Galicia will be, until further notice, the only community in the north of the peninsula without new limitations.

For Repollés it is important to take this measure because since ten days ago the most numerous age group of infected people has become understood between 20 and 49 years, which indicates that the dynamics of contagion has passed from the family to the social and leisure environment.

Directly to the Paladar | A scientific study analyzes the risk of transmission of covid-19 in bars: these are its conclusions

Directly to the Paladar | Can we go to bars and restaurants without fear of the coronavirus?