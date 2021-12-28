Dec 28, 2021 at 12:37 am CET



The Real Betis announced on Monday night the positive of six members of its staff, which in the case of most are cases that the club had already detected during these days of Christmas holidays.

“The first team, following the protocol set by The league, has undergone the relevant covid-19 detection tests this morning as a step prior to resuming training once his vacation period is over, “says the Betis statement.

“All the professionals affected are in good condition and isolated until new tests allow them to rejoin the group, “adds the letter.

Betis announced on Sunday that the return to work, originally scheduled for this Monday, would be moved to Tuesday so that before the players of the squad and the coaching staff would undergo PCR test before starting workouts.

The squad, as reported tonight by club sources, is summoned on Tuesday morning to start work in their sports city, where they will begin to prepare for the game of the next Sunday at the Benito Villamarín stadium against him Celtic, of the nineteenth day of LaLiga Santander.