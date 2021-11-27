In the following paragraphs I want to offer you a personal point of view on the Apple assistant.

Among the usual traffic of news and recommendations, from time to time you may want, as in this article, to know the point of view from Who tea we wrote these news. In this case, we want to show you how Siri still has a long way ahead to be a true voice assistant and we will tell you what solutions or we have proposals for the company of the bitten apple, which is not that they are going to pay us too much attention.

The downfall of a hopeful service

It should be said, I already happened to speak in the first person, that I have almost all the apple devices that make up the famous voice assistant, my latest acquisition being a 2nd Gen Apple TV 4K. Coming from a Fire TV Cube, I think the possibility of talking to the assistant, just as I could do with Alexa, without need to touch no button it’s something I miss on the Apple living room team. However, the integration with other devices, even with lights connected, it is pretty fluent In most occasions.

And I would like to do emphasis in that of the most occasions. It is true that when you summon Siri usually works correctly, not so fast as you might expect, but it usually has its maddening momentsSince you may be waiting thirty seconds or a minute for the assistant to finish processing any basic request such as turning off lights or turning on the television. I’m not talking about being impatient, but about having an assistant who solves problems for you and does not give you headaches. Even though it seems to me tremendously useful to make mathematical operations basic, to add reminders or events at calendar, to handle the home automation from my home or to open apps directly, I believe that you will also be with me in that Siri should be a real assistant. My requests to Apple are clear and concise.

The next generation of Siri

I also do not want to make too long an exposition on the Siri future, but I think I have some simple ideas that could increase the use of Siri by all users and thus facilitate device control in a much more organic way. First of all, and speaking of the Siri sphere at Apple watchI think it should be a lot more flexible and show more concise and varied information. Time, exercise and alarms are almost the main legs of this sphere and rarely add truly relevant information. Enhance Siri on the Apple Watch, so that the user has useful information at the stroke of the wrist would be my first request.

Afterwards, searches with Siri should be a lot more natural than simply reading recommended web pages for the topics on which you have asked for an opinion. Is it easy to implement? No. Should Apple be able to innovate in this area? It is already taking. By the way, since we have fingerprint detection and facial recognitionWhat do you think Siri was the gatekeeper that allows us to enter our devices Or in case of having several accounts, as it happens with Apple TV, to recognize who is asking for the information and directly enter the profiles of websites or streaming platforms without further questions?

And speaking of the voice, the tool we use to get closer to our assistant, I think we already have a technology developed enough for it to be able to detect our mood and put on our favorite music, that series that takes away all our sorrows or that movie that we do not stop watching from time to time and that takes us back to happier memories. In short, my request for Apple would be to bet on integrate a much more natural Siri on our devices and why use our voice to give us information and privacy, something in high demand today.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe