This new ruling began to be public thanks to users with vision problems, since in the end it is related to the accessibility options of the iPhone, which are essential for many people to be able to use the smartphone. Taking into account that Apple is one of the companies with the best software for people with these types of difficulties, it is strange that they have not provided a solution.

What problems is Siri giving?

Basically the problems lie in the calls. And it is that the smart assistant shows problems when it comes to reading the last calls received, whether or not they have been answered, as well as being completely useless when making a call precisely to the last number that first issued the call. And we say that it is shown with problems because this failure is not always found, although most of the time and to all users who have VoiceOver functions active.

This problem, which has recently been reported again by media such as MacRumors, it really comes a long way. And it is that since the first version of iOS 15 arrived on September 20, these failures have occurred. In fact, despite the fact that the aforementioned media refers to English-speaking users, it also happens in other languages ​​such as Spanish.