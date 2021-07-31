Apple wants Siri to stop doing cool stuff

Apple fans have been a bit upset for a while (internally only) because of. As Alexa and Google Assistant advance by leaps and bounds Siri stagnates. Today we have bad news if you are thinking of buying a smart speaker fromor continue using Siri on your company devices. Because ofwhen IOS 15 is a reality. This operating system is currently in beta and there is little left to see it officially on Apple phones.

The blame for everything that will happen in the coming months has a name: Manzana. IOS 15 on the iPhone, macOS Monterey on the Mac, watchOS on the Apple Watch and all the new software that will come to the company’s devices want make Siri an even less competent smart assistant.

For many, Siri has not fully entered the career of the assistants for a while. Its few updates have made more and more users opt for other options. Not even Apple’s best value for money product, the Homepod Mini, is saving Siri.

Why is Siri going to get dumber? With the new operating systems Apple to nip support with third-party Siri services in the bud. This means that the wizard will no longer be able to do many of the more interesting things it used to do. A total of 22 domains they will be out of date and cannot be used with Siri.

This end of support will prevent users from doing some of Siri’s more comprehensive and engaging tasks, such as, transfer money from one account to another, cancel a trip, book a trip with third-party apps, adjust the weather in CarPlay, pay bills And a long etcetera.

Apple aims to close the circle

In Apple’s latest financial results, it is increasingly clear that the iPhone represents a smaller percentage of revenue, mainly due to services and other hardware products.

With this move Apple may be trying to close the circle of its own services and that Siri motivates you to use them. Without the support for third-party applications Siri becomes a perfect machine to tell you what the weather is like and redirect you on every viable occasion to Apple’s own services. And yes, this is our opinion.

