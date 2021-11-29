Devoted to his work despite health ailments that did not prevent him from closely following in the footsteps of the team he founded, Sir Frank Williams has died with his family in hospital.

Formula 1 is today what it is thanks to great names that will always remain to be remembered in its history. One of them is, without a doubt, that of Sir Frank WilliamsFounder of the Grove lineup with his flag name alongside Patrick Head in 1975, he created the legacy that has led them to 9 constructors ‘and 7 drivers’ titles to date.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair, Sir Frank never gave up on continuing to carry out his duties at the head of the team, even going so far as to travel to the circuits to deal with his responsibilities until he had to delegate to his daughter, Claire Williams, when his health condition worsened greatly.

The Williams team passed into the hands of Claire Williams before it was acquired by Dorilton Capital, signifying the departure of the Williams family from Formula 1.

Discharged after a momentary admission to the hospital last December 2020, Williams saw how everything that he had once dreamed of and later achieved passed into the hands of Dorilton Capital, thus separating the Williams family from the team forever in favor of an American investor to keep the structure alive in Formula 1.

Today, November 28, 2021, with two Grands Prix remaining to the end of the season, Sir Frank Williams has passed away at the age of 79. “The Williams Racing team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams. Sir Frank was a legend and an icon of our sport. His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for Formula 1», Expressed Jost Capito.

Williams statement

It is with great sadness that, on behalf of the Williams family, the team confirms the death of Sir Frank Williams, founder and former manager of the Williams team, at the age of 79.

Tas being admitted to hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his family. Today we pay tribute to our beloved and inspiring team leader. Frank will be sorely missed. We ask all friends and colleagues to respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time.

For those who wish to pay tribute, we ask that donations be made in lieu of gifts to the Spinal Cord Injury Association; alternatively we would appreciate flowers at the entrance to the team’s headquarters in Grove, Oxfordshire. Details of the memorial service will be released in due course.