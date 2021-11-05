November is a great month for RPG fans who own a Nintendo Switch. In the coming weeks we will have our availability Shin Megami Tensei V and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. If you’re not a fan of the depression Atlus has in store for us, you can always choose to return to the Sinnoh region with a couple of remakes. Thus, A new trailer of these reimagines was recently shared.

The new advance of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl lasts for five minutes, and is focused on presenting us with a summary of the changes that these remakes introduceas well as a recap of the events we originally saw on the DS. The only detail is that the trailer is only available in Japanese.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 19. On related topics, the Pokémon anime has introduced its most evil villain to date. Similarly, Pokémon has become a sponsor of sumo wrestling.

Via: Nintendo