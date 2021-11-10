The head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore stated that the city-state seeks to cement its role as a leading player in the crypto space by seeking to become a cryptocurrency hub.

The authority is seeking to establish strict regulation for crypto companies and thus promote the industry legally.

Singapore is in a period of preparation to face a Web 3.0 world

Throughout this year, crypto assets have had an increasingly important presence in the digital and financial markets, and especially in the minds of people, who have begun to see them as something safe, to carry out all kinds of transactions .

That said, it is that nations like El Salvador have decided to give it a more relevant role in their economy, by turning Bitcoin into a legal tender. Likewise, other nations and cities have decided to make their way into the world of cryptocurrencies, such as Singapore.

The authorities of the Asian country have begun to take the necessary measures to consolidate its position as an essential player in the business of digital assets, this was made known through an interview by Ravi Menon, official in charge of directing the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Monetary Authority of Singapore or MORE) for the past 10 years.

Singapore and cryptocurrencies

It should be noted that this interview comes at a time when both Singapore and other financial centers worldwide are analyzing various ways to regulate the rapidly developing sector. In this regard, Menon declared to the specialized media Bloomberg that they consider that the best approach is to carry out sharp measures or condemn these things.

For those who are not up to date, the Monetary Authority of Singapore It is Singapore’s central banking institution charged with implementing bylaws for banks and financial firms.

That said, currently The MAS is in the search of incorporating a “strict regulation” for consortia that have some relationship with crypto assetsThis in order to admit that those that satisfy their requirements and adequately address the full range of associated dangers operate under the authority and legality framework.

“With activities based on the crypto environment, it is essentially an investment in a forward-looking future, the shape of which is currently not entirely clear.Menon said.

Singapore risks being left behind

The official pointed out that, If these and other measures are not carried out, Singapore runs the risk of being left behind in this area of ​​innovation..

“Entering this game on time will allow us to gain a better advantage by being able to better understand its various potential benefits, as well as its possible risks.”.

Ravi Menon was very emphatic in the fact that the Asian nation must increase its vigilance in order to reduce risks, including those related to illicit flows.

Singapore is also keen to deploy encryption technology, understand blockchains and smart contracts. It should also be noted that according to Meno, the city-state is in a period of preparation to face a web world 3.0.

However, not everything is “honey on flakes”, since in the digital crypto market, there are already several players who started the competition before, so Singapore has a great challenge in attracting crypto firms, since it will have to improve its strategies to compete on equal terms with Malta, Switzerland and El Salvador, among others.

A difficult road

The road ahead will be arduous, since, in most cases, the crypto industry has developed with few regulations, in addition to the fact that current players in this crypto game have repeatedly opposed accepting some kind limitation by their respective governments.

In early 2021, the Monetary Authority of Singapore declared that 170 companies had applied for payment service licenses, thus increasing the number of interested parties under its Payment Services Act since January 2020, with 400 interested companies.

Also, last August, the authority indicated that it notified a series of providers that it would grant them licenses.

However, to date only three crypto consortia have received such permits, including the brokerage arm of DBS, Singapore’s largest bank. Approximately 30 other entities have withdrawn their applications.

