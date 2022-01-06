In ‘Sing 2!’ (‘Sing 2’) Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) dreams again, but this time, still bigger. It is not enough for him to be a local celebrity in charge of an incredibly talented troupe, but he has ambitions to direct a show in Redshore City, which is Las Vegas.

What neither he nor his friends have is that their fate depends on the capricious, and dangerous, hands of Jimmy Crystal (Bobby cannavale), a wolf of business, and a famous and retired rocker by the name of crooner, Clay Calloway (Bond).

From the deep valleys to the highest peaks

I think I’m not the first to be surprised at the quality of the first ‘Sing!’ (Garth Jennings, 2016). What the marketing department and the synopsis conveyed was a cynical money vacuum with two easy hooks: anthropomorphic animals and hit songs like ‘Shake it off’ by Taylor Swift, the preferred topic of end-of-course functions.

However, that film may be the best that the production company has made. Illumination (those of Gru, Minions and Pets) and yes, one of the best animation of its year, because it told the story of several mindundis picked up by another loser, the Koala Buster, who had one last chance to succeed.





What is interesting, and very exciting, is that all the characters were drowned out by their environment or personal flaws until they had the strength to make themselves heard and show that they were more than a housewife, the son of a crime boss or the shadow of a rocker from three to a quarter. And that Buster’s enthusiasm was sincere, affectionate, and boundless.

Therefore, unless the plot of this sequel was very worked, what incentive could it have? Buster had his job and his cast had the admiration, forgiveness or envy of those around them.

‘Canta 2’: the musicians who climbed a mountain, but came down a hill

Well, a priori, there are not many incentives. The story of losers who achieve a great victory is much more powerful than that of stars who fight to reach even higher.



Heading to Redshore City

The film disguises some of its shortcomings in the worst possible way, with explanations in a line of dialogue and to run to the next scene, like the need of the artists to leave everything and go to Redshore City without any opinion against or changes of sides that are only understood to solve a mess.

He also tiptoes past what could have been the big theme of this movie: that just because you’re talented in one art discipline doesn’t mean you’re all. The core of ‘Sing! 2 ‘, apart from the recovery of Clay Callowell, tells how each one is expected to perform a certain musical number and how each one fails, whether due to lack of skill, lack of tables in terms of acting or fear.

It is clear that it is very satisfying to see them overcome every obstacle, but then, thematically, it only repeats the scheme with a different context. What comes to be an easy-going sequel.





What’s more, it is noticeable a little more corseted by the different frames And there is not a moment so funny and at the same time so exciting, that it does not advance the story but it does paint its characters better, like that of Rosita dancing in the supermarket because she has the rhythm in her soul.

To conclude with the list of weaknesses, I do not know if it is my thing, but I think that this part abuses pop songs and throws less of an instrumental soundtrack than ‘Sing!’. And it’s a problem because if your final big show depends on pop-rock songs, its impact is diluted between that hodgepodge of extradiegetic songs that demand the attention of the audience.

But in the end I found what I was looking for

By this I do not mean that ‘Sing! 2 ‘is not a good movie or even a good sequel. Keep having more pampering that, let’s say, the sequel to ‘Pets’ (‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’) and less spirit of being a catalog of moving toys like the sequels of Gru and his Minions.



Will the lion use its voice and claws one last time?

The best surprise is that the role of Clay Callowell, played by Bono, is treated as a character and not as a guest star to inflate the “bigger now” that this movie has. Her drama and healing through the contagious enthusiasm of Buster and his troupe, and the sincere adulation of Ash (the hedgehog voiced by Scarlett Johansson), is the best-accomplished subplot most suited to the plot. Hey, don’t think that any of this is a gutter because the trailer already tells you about the movie.

Of the new characters, although wasted and developed in fits and starts, stands out Porsche Crystal (the singer Halsey) as the typical daughter of the boss, spoiled and capricious. He only has a talent for singing and, ideally, would fit in with that ideal plot of the film suggested, but not represented. Instead, there is a nice character and little else.



Daddy and daddy’s girl

Again, but without much feeling, Garth Jennings has achieved an animated film balanced enough that any viewer, whether they have children or not, wants to go in to see it without being disappointed. I can assure you that You won’t stumble out of joy, but you will at least come out whistling.