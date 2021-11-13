LaSalud.mx .-The World Diabetes Day It was created in 1991 to raise global awareness of diabetes by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the alarming increase in diabetes cases worldwide.

In 2007, the United Nations celebrated this day for the first time after the approval of the Resolution in December 2006. Its purpose is to publicize the causes, symptoms, treatment and complications associated with the disease. This date commemorates the anniversary of Frederick banting who, along with Charles Best, conceived the idea that would lead to the discovery of insulin, in October 1921.

One hundred years after the discovery of insulin, millions of people with diabetes around the world are unable to access the care they need. Diabetics require ongoing supervision and support to manage their condition and avoid complications.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body does not use the insulin it produces effectively. The effect of uncontrolled diabetes is hyperglycemia (increased blood sugar).

Type 1 diabetes (previously called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes) is characterized by the absence of insulin synthesis. Symptoms of this type of diabetes, which can appear suddenly, include excessive excretion of urine (polyuria), thirst (polydipsia), constant hunger, weight loss, vision disorders, and tiredness .

Type 2 diabetes (previously called non-insulin-dependent or adult diabetes) is caused by the body’s inability to use insulin effectively, which is often the result of excess weight or physical inactivity.

Gestational diabetes corresponds to hyperglycemia that is detected for the first time during pregnancy and increases the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Also, both the mother and possibly her children are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. It is diagnosed by prenatal diagnostic tests.

According to WHO data, in 2014, 8.5% of those over 18 years of age had diabetes and, in 2019, this disease directly caused 1.5 million deaths. However, to more accurately estimate the mortality caused by diabetes, deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases, chronic renal failure and tuberculosis that cause higher than adequate blood glucose should be added.

Over time, diabetes can damage the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Adults with diabetes have a two to three times higher risk of having a heart attack or stroke; diabetic neuropathy in the feet, along with reduced blood flow, increases the risk of ulcers and infections that may ultimately require amputation.

It can also cause diabetic retinopathy, which is due to the accumulation over time of lesions in the capillaries of the retina, it is an important cause of blindness (it causes 2.6% of blindness cases in the world) and kidney failure.

Simple habits-related measures have been shown to effectively prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. To help prevent type 2 diabetes and its complications, follow these behaviors: achieve and maintain a healthy body weight ; get at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity on most days; eat a healthy diet, without sugar or saturated fat; and not using tobacco, since smoking increases the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Currently, due to the global pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus also known as COVID-19, we find that, according to the Ministry of Health, 71% of deaths from COVID-19 suffered one or two comorbidities, being hypertension (42.4%), diabetes (37.1%) and obesity (24.8%), the first three among the deceased. Obesity and diabetes became more relevant in the subject, after it was detected that they were factors of greater risk for the population in the face of the virus, and when seven out of ten Mexicans suffer from these comorbidities.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, has mentioned that approximately 75% of people are overweight or obese, chronic diseases that today are the fundamental cause that the virus is present with greater intensity in the Mexican population.

