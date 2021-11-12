For 41 years, every 12 November the National Book Day In our country. This date was established by presidential decree of Jose Lopez Portillo in 1979. The date alludes to the birth of Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz, also known as the Tenth Muse, in 1648.

Sor Juana is a very important figure in the world of letters, since she is considered the best poet of New Spain. His poetry stands out for its dazzling sound beauty, refined wit, and philosophical depth. This great author followed the literary models of the time and in many cases surpassed them.

In 1980 this date was celebrated for the first time. The book is considered an instrument of cultural transmission in the history of humanity, which even with new technologies, continues to be a fundamental tool for the development of any person or society.

During this day the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), the governments of the Mexican states and municipalities, the various educational and cultural institutions, as well as publishing houses and government agencies, carry out and disseminate cultural activities, promoting the habit of reading. Likewise, spaces are created to learn about artistic, musical, visual arts and theater proposals, both from classical and contemporary literature in Mexico.

