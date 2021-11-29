Sony and Marvel have reached an agreement to continue sharing the wall-crawler beyond ‘Spider-Man: No Road Home’, as confirmed by the producer Amy pascal in exclusive statements granted to Fandango.

They already prepare the next

Until now it was known that ‘Spider-Man: Without the Road Home’ was the last film resulting from that agreement that he was going to star in Tom holland, but Pascal has made it clear that this is not the case at all, well “Marvel and Sony will continue to work together as partnersIn fact, it has advanced that they are already working on a new trilogy about this superhero:

This isn’t the last movie we’re going to do with Marvel, it’s not the last Spider-Man movie. We are preparing to do the next one with Tom Holland and Marvel. We thought of this as three movies and now we are going for the next three. ‘Spider-Man: No Road Home’ isn’t the last of our MCU movies.

It seems that both Sony and Marvel have reached an agreement that fully satisfies both, something that did not seem so simple when just a couple of years ago it was announced that the alliance between the two had come to an end. Now everything points to many years before that happens, or at least until Holland decides to stop giving life to Peter parker…

Pascal was also asked about how the fact that Holland is part of the MCU is going to fit in but that Sony also has its own universe of characters associated with Spider-Man -the next adventure within it that will come to us is’ Morbius’-, answering the following in this regard:

There is the Marvel universe, which is a container, and there are the Spider-Man movies, which is something different, and then there is the universe where the Sony characters are. We are very respectful of home one and we work together to make sure we are only adding.

Something more concrete was when saying that “I don’t think all movies are going to take place in the multiverse“, but it was more elusive Regarding the possibility of Holland appearing in a movie that is not part of the MCU: “We all want to continue working together, what do you think of the answer?“.