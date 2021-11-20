Simu Liu did his thing again and starred in a fun moment on social media, where he shared a scene from Shang-Chi and joked about the Snyder Cut.

After the enormous success of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, the name of Simu Liu became on everyone’s lips. The actor became a recognized celebrity due to the incredible work he did on the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, which grossed $ 430 million at the global box office in the midst of the pandemic. Much of the popularity of the film was due to its action scenes, which were largely starred by the actor, who performed various stunts and fought many villains in history.

The truth is Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings it is made up of great scenes. One of the most applauded by viewers is when Shang-Chi, is in search of his lost sister in Macau and to his surprise, he ends up facing Xialing herself. In this way, the brothers star in an excellent action scene, which was on everyone’s lips again due to Simu Liu. On his Twitter account, the actor shared this scene but edited. For this reason he joked with the Snyder Cut, assuring that said montage belongs to the “Simu Cut”.

The Simu Cut

The fight in the cage starring Shang-Chi and Xialing was truly impressive, as the two brothers attacked each other with great ferocity. However, Simu Liu wanted to take a new look at this montage, and that is why he shared his own Simu Cut of said sequence on social networks. This montage contains more shots of Shang-Chi being beaten into the trash (there is only one of those shots in the original fight).

I’m doing it. I’m releasing the Simu cut. pic.twitter.com/9Qy23FLNuC – Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 15, 2021

Of course, the Marvel actor took the opportunity to joke about the Snyder Cut. The Zack Snyder version added many scenes that were not part of the Justice League version that hit theaters. In this way, viewers found very different footage and details that had never come to light. For this reason, Simu Liu remembered this success of DC Comics, which reached the small screen this year through HBO Max.