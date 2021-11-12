Simracing: SimARG by Maycam is consolidated as one of the outstanding tournaments in Latam with Logitech and Red Bull as sponsors

SimARG by Maycam It is one of the tournaments of F1 2021 and simracing most important in the country and the region. Since it started its journey in 2017, the league has not stopped growing, and with Logitech and Red bull As new sponsors, the contest will be able to offer great prizes of the brands and products so that the competitors achieve the best performance.

The arrival of Logitech is extremely important, as it is one of the brands that offers the best peripherals on the market and some of the most complete steering wheels and pedalboards for simracing, which many professionals use. With your arrival, Logitech will provide the tournament with a certain number of prizes, where they can be included frills together with his pedal board, shifters and headphones, among other things.

On the other hand, another sponsor that enters SimARG by Maycam it is RedBull, brand of energizers that supports some of the most important esports tournaments in the world and that comes to this competition simracing to provide their input and to supply competitors with their various products.

SimARG by Maycam It also has the television channel as a sponsor Carburating, where the competition days are broadcast. The tournament emerged in 2017 and today it is the most competitive in the region. It has 3 different categories in which only Argentine players compete and that are developed on the PlayStation platform. In addition, they added a new category, which is played on PC and includes runners from all over Latin America.

The tournament schedule consists of 12 dates in which there is an 18-minute classification and a 50% race. In addition to this, this year the organizers implemented the sprint race, which is run over 5 laps. The Division 1 of the Tournament Closure from F1 can be seen live through the official channel of Twitch and of Youtube from SIMARG by Maycam and by Carburando, while category 2 transmitted by Twitch and Youtube, while divisions 3 and 4 can only be viewed on YouTube.

