Medication errors: It is difficult to estimate the frequency with which preventable adverse drug events occur.

Prevention of medication errors

The report of Institute of Medicine (IOM) on the prevention of medication errors. He estimated that 1.5 million preventable adverse drug events occur each year.

Another study estimated that 530,000 preventable adverse drug events occur each year. The annual cost of treating preventable adverse drug events ages 65 and older is estimated at $ 887 million.

While there are significant efforts being made in doctors’ offices to improve drug safety, we are not where we should be.

Simple strategies to avoid medication errors

Information of the patiente

Having accurate patient information is the first priority in drug safety as it guides physicians in choosing the right drug, dose, route, and frequency.

The following tips can help you practice in this area.

Use patient specific identifiers.

To help ensure that the correct patient receives the correct medication, instruct your staff to use at least two patient-specific identifiers, such as the patient’s name and date of birth, when administering medications. Your practice should also have a “name alert” process to identify patients with the same or similar names.

This could include a “name alert” label for the box or a highlighted name alert for an electronic health record (EHR).

Check for allergies and reactions.

While this may seem like a “no-brainer,” it is often a sloppy step in the medication process. Your practice should have a protocol that requires a clinical staff member to inquire about allergies and reactions to medications, latex, and foods (for example, egg allergies for some vaccines) before any prescriptions, samples, or medications are given to the patient. administered in the office.

Highlight critical conditions and diagnoses.

Four important diagnoses have a significant impact on the selection, dosage, and frequency of medication. They are diabetes mellitus, kidney disease, liver disease, and psychiatric illness. Whether you use paper or electronic charts, install a system to highlight these conditions for easy reference when administering or prescribing medications.

Also, when prescribing teratogenic drugs to female patients of childbearing potential, document negative pregnancy test results or the education you provided on the need for effective contraception.

It is also important to highlight the smoking status and alcohol consumption of patients, as these factors can affect the selection, dosage and frequency of medications.

Update current medications.

A current medication profile listed in a standard prominent place in each patient’s medical record can be an important safety measure. This should be updated at each visit and should include a reminder to ask not only about prescription medications, but also about over-the-counter medications, herbal medications, supplements, and vitamins. Structure the medication list to require the medication, dosage, route, frequency, and purpose of each medication, herbal or vitamin, to be recorded.

Standardize height and weight measurements.

ISMP recommends that healthcare professionals record information in metric units, commonly used on drug labeling and package inserts, as a way to standardize measurement.

An easy reference table for converting inches / pounds to metric measurements is available in each exam room, nursing station, etc. Simplify the weights using the following formula: If the weight is less than 2 kg, bring the weight to two decimal places; If the weight is from 2kg to 10kg, please weigh to one decimal place; If the weight is more than 10 kg, round to the nearest whole number.

