Improving security on our mobile device costs absolutely nothing, we are going to recommend two settings that will keep the most curious eyes always away.

Security on a mobile device is essential and, is that these terminals have become an important part of our lives, they keep and protect all our secrets. By having so much information stored, it is acceptable to have a certain level of protection to avoid any kind of scare.

Popular belief ensures that iPhones are much more secure than Android terminals due to their operating system, but this is not entirely true. No matter the type of operating system, anyone can experience a security breach, and more importantly, it could be our fault.

When using our iPhone there are certain adjustments that can greatly improve security, they are not complicated to perform and can be done by anyone. The first is to hide the content of the notifications on the lock screen, it may seem absurd, but it is not.

Many times we receive notifications from the bank or important emails and that this can be seen on the lock screen makes these contents available to anyone. To block this you have to go to settings, notifications, show message content and select never.

Another feature to activate or, rather, deactivate is access to certain functions from the lock screen. And, is that, from the iPhone lock screen you can access Siri or even see the Wallet. Allowing this creates a general security breach on the device.

To deactivate this, what you have to do is go to the settings section, search Face ID, Touch ID and Password, enter our password. Being within this section, what you have to do is look for the section that allows you to configure access to different features when the device is off.

In this section you can disable access to Siri or the Wallet from the lock screen. What this does is that no one can access the functions of the device, even if it is locked. Both tricks allow us to prevent curious eyes and hands from accessing sections of our iPhone that should stay secret.