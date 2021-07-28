EFE.- The American gymnast Simone Biles will not play this Thursday the individual final of the Tokyo Olympics, in which she was going to defend the title, with the aim of “focusing on her mental health.”

The American federation, US Gymnastics, announced the resignation of Biles on the eve of the dispute of the full contest and a day after Biles withdrew from the team final.

“Following a subsequent medical evaluation, Simone withdraws from the final of the Tokyo Games full contest to focus on her mental health,” the statement said.

“It will continue to be evaluated on a daily basis to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual competitions,” adds US Gymnnastics, referring to the apparatus finals that will begin on day 1.

Jade Carey will enter her place in the full contest; she achieved the ninth best mark in the qualifying round, but the rule that prevents more than two gymnasts per country from participating in a final left her out.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her courage in prioritizing her well-being. His courage teaches us, once again, why he is a benchmark for so many ”, concludes the federative note.

Biles, a Rio 2016 winner of five Olympic medals, withdrew from Tuesday’s team final after doing only the jumping exercise, in which she scored low.

After the competition, in which the United States won the silver medal behind Russia – the first defeat of the North American team since 2010 – Biles admitted that she felt pressured, recalled that athletes are people whose mental health must be ensured and pointed out that he had not been able to make the jump he had prepared due to his emotional state.

The final of the full contest brings together the 24 best gymnasts in the four apparatus. Biles’s discharge leaves Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, American Sunisa Lee and Russia’s Angelina Melnikova as title favorites. They were, behind the Texan, the best in the previous round.

In addition to this one, which will no longer compete, Biles is classified for the four jump and uneven bars finals, on day 1, I land on day 2, and bar on August 3.