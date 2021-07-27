Simone Biles, Olympic runner-up in the general team competition this Tuesday in Tokyo, in brief:
Last name: Biles
Name: Simone
U.S. citizenship
Date of birth: March 14, 1997 (age 24)
Place of birth: Columbus (Ohio)
Sport: Artistic gymnastics
Training venue: Spring (Texas)
Coaches: Laurent Landi and Cécile Canqueteau-Landi (FRA)
Honors
. Olympic Games (6 medals, of which 4 gold)
By teams: 1st (2016), 2nd (2020)
General competition: 1st (2016)
Floor: 1st (2016)
Jump: 1st (2016)
Balance beam: 3rd (2016)
. World Championships (25 medals, 19 of them gold)
By teams: 1st (2019, 2018, 2015, 2014)
General competition: 1st (2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013)
Floor: 1st (2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013)
Balance beam: 1st (2019, 2015, 2014), 3rd (2018, 2013)
Jump: 1st (2019, 2018), 2nd (2014, 2013), 3rd (2015)
Asymmetric bars: 2nd (2018)
