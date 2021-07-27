Simone Biles, Olympic runner-up in the general team competition this Tuesday in Tokyo, in brief:

Last name: Biles

Name: Simone

U.S. citizenship

Date of birth: March 14, 1997 (age 24)

Place of birth: Columbus (Ohio)

Sport: Artistic gymnastics

Training venue: Spring (Texas)

Coaches: Laurent Landi and Cécile Canqueteau-Landi (FRA)

Honors

. Olympic Games (6 medals, of which 4 gold)

By teams: 1st (2016), 2nd (2020)

General competition: 1st (2016)

Floor: 1st (2016)

Jump: 1st (2016)

Balance beam: 3rd (2016)

. World Championships (25 medals, 19 of them gold)

By teams: 1st (2019, 2018, 2015, 2014)

General competition: 1st (2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013)

Floor: 1st (2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013)

Balance beam: 1st (2019, 2015, 2014), 3rd (2018, 2013)

Jump: 1st (2019, 2018), 2nd (2014, 2013), 3rd (2015)

Asymmetric bars: 2nd (2018)

