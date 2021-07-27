After his brilliant performance at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the gazes of many of the world’s fans were positioned on the performance of Simone biles. The expectation that was built around his performance in Tokyo collapsed in the last hours and the warning lights went off with the focus on his psychological health. The 24-year-old athlete was sidelined from the final by artistic gymnastics teams after having a failure in a jump and then broke the silence to explain what happened.

“Since entering the scene, I am alone with my head, dealing with demons in my head. I must do what is good for me and focus on my mental health and not compromise my health and well-being“, He told the press in statements that the agency replied AFP.

“Physically, I feel good, I am in shape. Emotionally, that varies depending on the moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the main star is no easy feat, so we’re trying to do it one day at a time and we’ll see.”, Declared exclusively before the journalist Hoda Kotb as published by the North American media Today.

Simone Biles leaving the medical office during the competition (Photo: Reuters) (DYLAN MARTINEZ /)

After not continuing in the rotations, Biles followed his teammates from the side and USA Gymnastics only reported that he had retired for a “medical problem”And that it will be evaluated daily to see if it continues in the Games. Simone, winner of 4 golds and 1 bronze in Rio 2016, was happy hours later when she had to get on the podium to hang the silver medal in the team competition after her teammates finished the event behind Russia.

“After the performance I did, I didn’t want to go into any of the other events questioning myself, so I thought it was best if I took a step back and let these girls come out and do the work.”, he specified in statements that he reviewed the USA Today.

“After the performance I did, I just didn’t want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do, “he reflected according to the chain. BBC.

“I don’t trust myself so much anymore. Maybe i’m getting old. There were a couple of days when everyone tweets at you and you feel the weight of the world. We are not just athletes. We are people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back. I didn’t want to go out and do something stupid and hurt myself. I feel like a lot of athletes who have spoken have really helped. It’s so big, it’s the Olympics. At the end of the day we don’t want to be taken out of there on a stretcher”He added sincerely.

The grid indicates that the great Olympian figure now should reappear next Thursday, July 29 from 7.50 am (Argentine time) in the final of the complete female competition at the individual level. However, she took it upon herself to put a stop to the situation and warned: “We will take it day by day, and we will see”. The organization chart also contemplates that it says present in four other categories of artistic gymnastics: on Sunday, August 1, it is scored in both the jumping final (5.45am) and the uneven bars final (7.27am). While on Monday, August 2, it will be the definition of ground (5.45am) and on Tuesday 3, that of balance beams (5.48am).

The mental health of athletes came to the fore after the decision of the Japanese Naomi osaka to leave Roland Garros for a similar issue. The tennis player imposed on the agenda a situation that athletes have been going through for years and was always handled as a secondary issue.

Biles was sidelined from the final after making an erratic jump (Photo: AP) (Gregory Bull /)

The experience of Biles in the first Olympic final that he had to star in Tokyo reopens the debate on the vital importance of people’s mental health. After what happened in the Ariake Gymnastics Center, Biles acknowledged that what he experienced was “really stressful” and explained that “he had never felt like this when entering a competition”, according to statements that he replied SportsCenter from the United States on social media. “I’m fine, just dealing with internal things that will be fixed in the next few days.”added this medium.

“He was still struggling with some things. Therapy has helped a lot as well as medicine. Everything has gone very well. Whenever you find yourself in situations of great stress, you get scared and you don’t know how to handle all those emotions, especially in the Olympic Games, “he said in USA Today.

The warning light around the master athlete had been turned on during the last hours when he was sincere in a post of Instagram On the weight of pressure: “It was not an easy day or the best, but I got through it. I really feel like sometimes I have the weight of the world on my shoulders. I know I forget and make it seem like the pressure doesn’t affect me, but damn it, it’s hard sometimes. ”

Biles celebrated the silver medal with her teammates (Photo: Reuters) (MIKE BLAKE /)

The day, which ended with Russia in first place on the podium followed by the United States and Great Britain, began with the imperfect jump of Biles in rotation 1 which gave him a score of 13,766. Later, after talking to the team, Simone was not on the team again and only limited herself to supporting her teammates from the outside.

