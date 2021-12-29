SimARG by Maycam: the champions of all the categories of the Apertura 2021 met

With Matías Cunial as the winner of the first division, the champions of all categories of the Apertura 2021 of SimARG by Maycam met. Find out all the details In this note!

SimARG Formula by Maycam, one of the most important simracing competitions in the country, had its champions in its different categories after a week full of emotions. Matias Cunial, runner of Maycam Evolve, was the winner of category 1, while Lucas Banfi Y Warm_channel they were consecrated in the second and third categories.

In the first PC category 1 championship that he organized SimARG, the winner was Matias Cunial, runner who wears the colors of Maycam evolve, and that he was in second place on the last day, which allowed him to reach the top of the general table with 201 points. Below was the Argentine Gonzalo aiello with 159 units and in third place the Brazilian was positioned Daniel Souzza.

In the second category, which was developed on PS4, the champion was Lucas Banfi after standing out on date 12 in the Belgian circuit. Escort stayed Bruno_g_14, and in third place fell arian05imhoff. On the other hand, Warm_channel he was the champion of the third category. Below they were CF1_Gorosito Y TheArticShark.

SimARG by Maycam It is one of the most important tournaments on the national simracing scene, since with very important alliances with Carburetting, Logitech Y Red bull They provided a first class tournament. The schedule for the Apertura 2021 tournament consisted of 12 dates, in which there is an 18-minute classification and a 50% race. In addition to this, this year the organizers implemented category 1 on the PC platform. This is the only division that is international, while in the rest of the categories only Argentines compete.

