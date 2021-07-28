(Photo: Twitter / @ Silvano_A)

The Governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, met with the Secretary General of the Organizations of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, whom he exhorted to not “abandon Mexico” who is at risk of “becoming a narco-state”.

During his meeting in Washington, USA, this afternoon, the president spoke about the national strategy against organized crime of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and its effects, as well as the irregularities occurred in the elections on June 6.

In front of Luis Almagro, Aureoles pointed out the effects of the strategy of “Hugs, not bullets” and the security crisis that has been unleashed in the Fourth Transformation, which is not recognized by the federal government.

In this sense, he urged the Mexican State to “seriously address the problem and submit to review the current security strategy”.

(Photo: Twitter / @ Silvano_A)

Likewise, he said that “the irregularities that occurred in the last elections” should be reviewed, because “at stake is the future of our country”.

For this reason, he urged the OAS not to abandon Mexico during this period of insecurity that it is going through, since it is at risk of becoming a “narco-state.”

“Today I ask the @OEA_oficial not to abandon Mexico at the risk of becoming a narco-state. Mexico is a determining factor for stability of the region and what happens in our country affects the entire continent, “he said through his Twitter account.

And it is that according to the document that the state president delivered to the secretary of the OAS, the strategy of President López Obrador has “a permissive and omisive position ”that has claimed the lives of almost 90 thousand people during his 31 months of government.

(Photo: Twitter / @ Silvano_A)

He pointed out that this insecurity left serious consequences in the midterm elections, since organized crime influenced the results. He assured that this is an indication that in 2024 criminals will have the ability to “elect the next president of Mexico.”

He remarked that Mexico is an important country in the region, due to its position among South America and North AmericaTherefore, the insecurity crisis that he is experiencing is a priority issue on the international agenda.

“Today more than ever, and in order to let’s avoid a greater number of deaths in the country because of insecurity, The participation of the OAS is urgent so that the Mexican State recognizes the seriousness of the problem, and help in the revision of the current national security strategy”, He concluded.

It should be remembered that in previous weeks, Aureoles tried to meet with President López Obrador at the National Palace to present him with the evidence that organized crime was related to the irregularities registered during the last votes.

AMLO left Michoacán Governor Silvano Aureoles on the street (Photo: Twitter / @Silvano_A)

Due to this, Aureoles announced that he would present his evidence in the United States, as he assured that the “narcoelección” should not go unpunished.

“(…) In Michoacán there was a drug election and in my country, the elections were induced and managed by organized crime groups. That cannot stay that way, because if these results materialize, a narco-government returns in Michoacán and Mexico is heading to be a narco-state. That’s why I’m not going to stop until this is cleaned up. “, he assured.

He pointed out that in Mexico he has already exhausted all the instances to which he could resort “and, given the repeated refusal of Andrés Manuel, as I announced in recent days, I have decided to take the issue to international bodies,” he said.

KEEP READING:

Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla asked Silvano Aureoles to render an account after a trip to the US

Silvano Aureoles arrived in the US to denounce the drug election in Michoacán: “That can’t stay that way”

Silvano Aureoles will present evidence in the US on “narcoelección” in Michoacán