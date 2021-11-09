The hydrogel is a very refreshing material and decongestant, for this reason, there are many firms that we find with eye masks that bet on this material, to restore all its radiance to the gaze. Its qualities include reducing bags, improving the tone of dark circles and even blurring wrinkles.

And, these patches are perfect to achieve the desired good face effect, because if the look is refreshed and illuminated, there is a lot of work won. Also, now that the holidays are approaching, It is a good time to go treating the eye contour and get an incredible look.





–PIXI FortifEYE Eye Patches, awaken and revitalize tired eyes, provide a lifting and firming effect while hydrating the delicate contour area. Its formula is loaded with nutrients that restore the skin, strengthen and rejuvenate, while the peptides offer a firming effect and the caffeine decongests. Price 24.95 euros.

PIXI FortifEYE Eye Patches





–Klorane Straightening and Defatting Patches, These patches hydrate, reduce wrinkles and decongest the bags under the eyes to achieve a relaxed and calming effect in the area. ANDl cornflower floral water calms and softens while arnica drains and decongests the eye area to reduce swelling. Price 17.48 euros.

Klorane Straightening and Defatiguing Eye Patches





–Filorga Optim Eye PatchesThese patches act on several levels, the dark circles improve their tone thanks to the restructuring of the circulation of the eye area and the low swelling because they decongest and relieve the presence of witch hazel and the elderly. In addition, the skin looks much smoother and smoother. Price 21.63 euros.

Filorga Optim eye patches





–BareMinerals Exclusive Skinlongevity Green Tea Herbal Eye Mask, a patch loaded with antioxidants, green tea is a powerful ingredient that cares for the skin and is highly valued for its ability to reduce inflammation. Tired eyes clear up and wake up, achieving an open and much fresher look. Price 24.45 euros.

bareMinerals Exclusive Skinlongevity Green Tea Herbal Eye Mask





–Eye Therapy Under Eye Mask, mask with anti-aging treatment that treats dark circles with collagen and green tea extract. These patches are refreshing and focus on eliminating the signs of fatigue that make your eyes look tired. Other ingredients that we find are aloe vera and marine collagen that work together to provide great benefits for the skin. Price 4.45 euros.

BeautyPro Collagen & Green Tea Extract Dark Circle Treatment Mask





–Eye Therapy Smoothing Effect Patches by Talika, a cosmetic treatment that offers exceptional benefits and efficacy. This treatment is reusable up to 3 times, even washable and these patches work with a gradual and controlled diffusion of the active ingredients, which stimulate the skin around the eyes for a younger and smoother appearance. Price 47.45 euros.

Eye Therapy Smoothing Effect Patches by Talika – Refills





–Revolution Skincare Gold Eye Hydrogel Hydrating Eye Patches with Colloidal GoldThese masks are perfect for dark circles, tired and fatigued eyes as they decongest and firm the eye contour to achieve a youthful and fresh look. They have glycerin, allantoin, seaweed extract and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration. Price 16.95 euros.

Revolution Skincare Gold Eye Hydrogel Hydrating Eye Patches with Colloidal Gold





–Advanced Génifique Yeux Light-Pearl, This eye mask is in the form of a mask to treat the entire contour area. Instantly reduces the appearance of bags and awakens the look. The contour area appears smooth and fresh and the eyes appear more luminous and rejuvenated. Price 11 euros.

Eye mask Advanced Génifique Yeux Light Pearl Lancôme





–Energizing and hydrating eye patches, a shot of energy is what these patches provide that also help the look to look rested, resplendent and fresh. From the beginning they manage to decongest, hydrate and energize the entire contour, also providing an extra light with a slight shimmer. Price 2.49 euros.

Hydrogel Energy Boost Catrice Eye Patches





–Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra Gel Eye Mask, fine lines and wrinkles are instantly blurred thanks to a powerful extract of plankton and the power of padina pavonica and chlorella that firm the entire area and provide extra hydration along with hyaluronic acid. Price 52.02 euros.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra Gel Eye Mask





–Reusable Coolinig Eye Pads, these refreshing eye patches are reusable and contain cucumber as the main ingredient that decongests and restores freshness to the look. Price 7.99 euros.





–Real Techniques Under Eye Treatment Duo, this kit is a treatment to blur expression lines and the appearance of fatigue, which will allow you to achieve a smoother and more radiant looking skin. First, the area is massaged with the steel dome, the serum is sappied and the reusable patches are put on so that it penetrates better. Price 11.45 euros.

Real Techniques Under Eye Treatment Duo

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photo | @asos_faceandbody