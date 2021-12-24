‘Silent Night’, a Christmas movie, horror and suspense

Outbreaks related to Covid-19, the new Omicron variant, and the holidays. It does not seem like the best setting to celebrate, although reasons can be found to do so. In case of staying at home, Silent night, the first feature film by director Camille Griffin, can be an interesting option to accompany part of these days.

Like most of the film’s initials, there is a lot of aspirational in Silent night. The film dialogues with two genres that, in theory, could seem like oil and water. Christmas, the context in which the production takes place, is the context of that encounter. As a bet it is striking and well worth the play. Although it is not entirely an achievement, unlike romantic comedies in which multiple clichés abound or the more American comedy, full of empty humor.

From that point it is understood, in part, Camille Griffin’s interest in integrating genres. While the constant at this time is the presentation of luminous films, she opts for a darker, gloomy aesthetic, even uncomfortable for the viewer used to a serene Christmas. On the contrary, the director goes to the other side of the dates.

The dark side of Christmas

Through a cast led by Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Roman Griffin Davis, Camille Griffin delves into some of the party tensions; especially, relationships between people who have known each other for years and have some stories in common. Although it is far from the mythical scene of The great beauty (Paolo Sonrrentino, 2013), where friends throw truths at each other like darts professionals, there is some attempt along these lines.

The example does not suggest that Silent night be a tribute to The great beauty. It is only a reference to dimension the director’s searches: more than one person must have had that of being in a place where they do not want to wait or have to put up with people who do not want to attend. Although when it does delve into mystery and terror it may not be entirely convincing, the aforementioned audacity can lead to more than one post-Christmas conversation. Even fun, without having to take knives as weapons: Didn’t something like this happen to you …?

Silent night and the weight of Roman Griffin Davis

Between Silent night Y Jojo rabbit (Taika Waititi, 2019) There are not many things in common, except for the solid performance of Roman Griffin Davis. It is strange to describe the performance of a child, bearing in mind that there is still much to discover. However, the feeling is that Roman Griffin Davis eats the screen every time he appears on the scene.

His leading role helps him. But it is not only about this: even as a child, Roman Griffin Davis transmits emotions to the viewer with ease, as if instead of acting he was having fun and I would like whoever looks at him to do it with him. Although his parents should in theory carry the film on their backs, it is the boy who does it. Who were delighted with his work at Jojo rabbit It is likely that they will applaud it here again, even if it is a different movie.

Between the daring of Camille Griffin and the presentation of Roman Griffin Davis can be found compelling reasons to bet on Silent night In Christmas. It will not be a memorable film, but one that can invite reflection or evoke memories. Those also serve as companions at parties.