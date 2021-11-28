Silence S04, the microcar designed for sustainable urban mobility in the coming years

Sustainable mobility has been growing very noticeably in recent years. The improvement in technology has allowed that, today, we have a number of very interesting electric and hybrid options. Even so, not every segment has the level of competition expected. As is logical, the product destined for the city has a series of alternatives, but there is still room for a more specific product; the one with the microcars.

Within this range, we can find options such as Citroën Ami or the classic Renault Twizy. They are differential variants that, of course, stand out for having a very small size to favor parking. Even so, this has as its main drawback the simple fact of having a smaller battery set. Now, do these types of cars have a future taking into account the high competition that there is a step above?

The Silence company, best known for offering shared transport urban motorcycles, has created a very special model. It is a microcar whose main differentiation is the latest generation battery technology and a much more striking design than the competition. S04 has been presented at the EICMA in Milan, Italy. As would be expected, it has attracted the attention of the public thanks to the incorporation of multiple novelties.

This is the first 4-wheel vehicle created by the firm, but it is hoped that it will not be the last, since it has been created with the conviction of entering into a market to achieve a lasting positioning. Now, what can we expect for the next few years? The logical thing would be that this manufacturer could adopt some of the solutions incorporated in this project in proposals designed for more conventional segments.

So let’s see what are some of the salient features of Silence’s first car, why your success in the coming years can be differential And, of course, what can we expect from a model that is striking for how flirtatious it is. Here are its main signs of differentiation.

A technological combination to highlight the qualities of this microcar

In the words of the maximum exponent of the brand, Carlos Sotelo, the S04 combines technology, connectivity, removable batteries, zero emissions and hardly any footprint carbon. It is, therefore, a very interesting option that bets on how mobility appears to be over the next few years. At the end of the day, this type of vehicle is expected to have a great growth due to the many advantages that it can offer compared to conventional mechanics.

The measurements of this peculiar 4-wheel vehicle are 2.28 x 1.29 x 1.59 meters. It is, as you can see, a very interesting alternative to understand the operation of a purely electrical proposal. Now, to what extent are we facing an interesting option from the point of view of innovation? Its configuration is designed for 2 people, while it also has a 313-liter boot in the rear.

Its 14 kW engine is designed for a purely urban circulation. In fact, its maximum speed is 90 km / h. It is small, yes, but enough to to be able to go out to the outskirts of the city in certain situations. This limit is primarily intended to preserve battery quality. Its capacity is 11.2 kWh. Thanks to it, you can travel up to a total of 149 kilometers for each full charge cycle.

A version designed, in addition, to circulate only in the city

The L6e alternative It is specially designed to be able to circulate at 45 km / h. Thanks to this, this vehicle can be driven with a simple moped license. This ensures, of course, a greater approach in terms of service of use. Taking into account the performance of this electrical proposal, it seems logical to think that this variant may be specially designed to be used as a carsharing service.

One of its main main qualities of this vehicle stands out for offering a pack of 2 battery units, each of 5.6 kWh. They include a handle and trolley to be able to take them and charge them in any conventional socket. It is a very interesting alternative, since offers a much more flexible charging system than any conventional option. This, in addition, will guarantee a better conservation of the battery, since this charging system penalizes its degradation to a lesser degree.

This product, in both versions, is expected to go on sale during the first quarter of next year. As for its price, the rate will start at 7,500 euros, having a rental option for batteries if you prefer. In addition, there will be battery exchange stations at the moment, which will allow maximum autonomy in seconds.

