These are all the new features with your security and privacy in mind that Signal launches, and that’s how each one of them works.

WhatsApp It is still the most popular messaging application of the moment, but the truth is that there are other alternatives such as Telegram or Signal that have grown a lot in recent months due to the public looking for more privacy and new functionalities, something that perhaps they cannot find so much on the Facebook platform.

And despite the popularity of Signal has caused a multitude of cybercriminals to come to this platform to carry out different fraudulent campaigns to try to access privileged information of users.

Now Signal, in its latest version, has included a series of measures that will fight against spam and those unknown actors who try to open a conversation without being in our contact list.

Now if we receive a message from an unwanted user that we do not have in our contact list, we will have the possibility to accept the conversation, delete the conversation or block it. If we give it to block, we will also have two options such as simply “block” or “report as spam and block”.

On the other hand, if any of these unwanted users send us a link, they will not be loaded with what we will never have a preview of something that does not interest us.

On the other hand, after the last update of Signal, unwanted users who are not in our contact list they will see our profile picture blurred, and until we accept the conversation they will not be able to see it clearly.

There are many other additions to safeguard the privacy and security of the user and for this they have created a private spam detection server to analyze the behavior of suspicious users. Those users who are on this server, could be required to perform some kind of manual verification to rule out that they are definitely bots.

All these features are already available in the latest Signal update that you can download through official channels such as the App Store or the Play Store.