Sign up for YouTube's 'School for Gamers' - it's free!

YouTube announces “School for Gamers”, a series of free trainings and for you to learn how to generate content about Gaming, we tell you the details and how to access the training.

Much of the growth of Youtube It is due to the Gaming content on the platform. In the first half of 2021, YouTube recorded more than 800,000 million views related to gaming content, more than 90 million hours of live streaming and more than 250 million hours of content uploaded globally.

So, YouTube is interested in the growth of this community and for this he will carry out a new edition of “School for Creators”, now called “School for Gamers”:

How to access YouTube’s ‘School for Gamers’

YouTube School for Gamers includes a series of free trainings from November 23 to December 2, open to those who want to know the possibilities offered by the platform to generate content about Gaming.

The trainings will be broadcast live on the channel of YouTube creators that you can visit at this link , but if you don’t have the opportunity to see them live, don’t worry, they will also be recorded and will be available to watch at any time.

The training program will have a panel of women in gaming with the participation of LuzGamingXD, Micaela Mantegna (lawyer and founder of Women in Games Argentina) and Isabel Gracia Vargas (Project Manager for Google Spain), who will provide their perspective of work on the platform and their best practices.

YouTube ‘School for Gamers’ training program

Recently, YouTube Announced New Developments and Features for Gaming Creators, which include redirection in live broadcasts, which will allow the audience to be sent directly to another live broadcast after their own; new forms of monetization and alliances, among other improvements.

Free trainings from ‘YouTube School for Gamers’ will run from November 23 until December 2. All trainings will take place at 10 am Central Mexico time; to enter it is necessary to register in this link . below the program for you to schedule your training.

How to make successful live broadcasts – Tuesday, November 23

YouTube Shorts and Gaming – Thursday, November 25

Monetization alternatives for gamers – Tuesday, November 30

Special panel: women in gaming – Thursday, December 2