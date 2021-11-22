At the beginning of November, HBO Max made its landing in Spain. And he did it with two great aces up his sleeve. The first is to offer the best possible content, both old and new, and the second, an introductory offer never seen before: 4.49 euros per month. Forever. HBO Max’s Black Friday lasts for the entire month of November.

In terms of content, by subscribing to HBO Max we can see the best titles from Warner Bros., HBO, Max Originals, DC, Cartoon Network. All together on the same platform and for the first time.

From classics like The Soprano or Sex in New York, big hits like Homeland to current series like The Handmaid’s Tale or Succession, through the new titles that will be released in the coming days and content specific to each country such as the documentary by Dolores Vázquez about the murder of Rocío Wanninkhof.

As for movies, HBO Max also includes blockbusters like Joker, the saga of Harry Potter in full or great classics like A Clockwork Orange or Life imprisonment.

If you are a lover of superhero movies, HBO Max has the DC universe so we can see all the movies of Superman, Batman, Flash or Suicide Squad.

What’s included in the HBO Max subscription

By paying 4.49 euros per month, the user has access to the best content on streaming platforms. But not only that, it also has a series of advantages such as:

Create up to five profiles, for example one for each member of the family. So each person can select their favorite titles and save the playback.

Display up to three devices simultaneously. One from the living room, another from the bedroom on your mobile phone and a third from the tablet, for example. The possibilities are immense.

Unlimited downloads. Won't you have access to an internet connection? No problem. Download everything you want before and enjoy it whenever you want.

How to sign up for HBO Max taking advantage of the 50% discount forever

Taking advantage of the launch offer and Black Friday, to have HBO Max at a reduced price forever you will only have to sign up for the promotional website of the company and follow the following steps:

Enter the HBO Max offer through this link.

Fill in the fields with your personal data to activate your account.

Enjoy the best catalog available.

