LaSalud.mx .-The Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) managed to sign 11 agreements for the recognition of debts with institutions of the health and education sector in seven states of the Republic, in order to regularize the historical debt upon making the payment of 10 thousand 656 million, out of a total of 68 thousand 483 million pesos, reported the CEO, Luis Antonio Ramirez Pineda.

During his appearance before the United Health and Social Security commissions of the Senate of the Republic, Ramírez Pineda recognized the support of the Congress of the Union to strengthen the actions of collection of fees and contributions, achieving an increase in the collection of the income of the dependency for fiscal year 2020, the amount of which amounted to 99 thousand 232 million pesos. This amount was 15% higher than that obtained in 2019 and 17% compared to the end of the last administration, reported the CEO, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda.

With the approval of the reform made by the Congress of the Union, to oblige the agencies and entities to pay fees and contributions to the ISSSTE, in addition to improving the financial situation of the Institute, workers will be able to access loans, credits and administrative procedures without any affectation, he added.

“It is important to highlight that the financial situation of the Institute is solid, it has solvency and liquidity. An example of this is that the balance of Financial Reserves is at its historical maximum of 112 thousand 205 million pesos, which represents an increase of 20.6% compared to December 2018, which supports the operation of the Institute”, Highlighted Ramírez Pineda.

When presenting a report on the achievements of the ISSSTE in the last year to the senators, Ramírez Pineda highlighted that in terms of public works, 27 medical units located in 13 entities of the country have been expanded and remodeled; In addition, there are 31 works in progress in 26 clinics and hospitals.

In the same way, he said, with the support of the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Institute increased the host hospitals from 27 to 100 to train resident physicians, increasing from 1,500 to 5,476.

Ramírez Pineda highlighted that as part of the objective of improving the service provided to 13.5 million beneficiaries, the acquisition of almost 63 thousand pieces of equipment, instruments and medical furniture is in process with an investment of more than two billion pesos.

In the meeting with the senators, he highlighted the fraternal solidarity of the ISSSTE Governing Board, made up of representatives of the Federation of Trade Unions of Workers at the Service of the State (FSTSE), The National Union of Education Workers (SNTE), Democratic Federation of Public Servants Unions (FEDESSP) and the National Confederation of University Workers (CONTU), and especially of health professionals, not only to face the most complex health emergency in Mexico and the world, but to respond with effectiveness to the commitment to work with honesty and transparency in an institution with deep human vision and social justice.

We are working to renew current administrative practices, streamline them, rehabilitate medical units and strengthen the spirit to provide a cordial, timely and dignified service with the quality that workers in the service of the State deserve.

As we have done since the beginning of the administration, we intend to make health and social security a guarantee of justice and well-being for workers at the service of the State, concluded Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda.

DZ