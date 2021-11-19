Accustomed to the general rule being that games change dates to delay their launch, today Sloclap announced that Sifu changes dates, but it is a few weeks earlier. Instead of leaving on February 22, 2022 as planned, coming to PS4 and PS5 on February 7. He has also shared a new trailer and new details about his combat system.

Through a new entry in the PlayStation blog, the Sifu development team assures that it has been a challenge to combine their intention to create a spectacular action experience that makes the player feel inside a kung fu movie, and try to achieve that «balance between credibility (realistic combat techniques, faithful animations) and aesthetics, with crisp action and immersive camera frames.

Sifu bases his combat experience on what its creators call the Structure system, capable of “emulating the notion of real combat from impact and break your opponent’s stance, their ability to attack and defend themselves«. In the game it is reflected as a meter that will be depleted with each hit, both for you and for the enemy. Upon exhaustion, the player will be able to execute one of Pak Mei’s powerful techniques to take down her opponent in one move.

To avoid losing that position meter, players will be able to do a lot more than just block enemy attacks. «Dodge will allow you to create space at key moments and they can be lifesavers. But what is more important, stop hits at the right time It will allow you to deflect the blow, unbalance your opponent and open opportunities to counterattack or knock him down. Similarly, you can always avoid a squatting or jumping over an obstacle, which will help restore your balance.

As is logical, the fights will increase in complexity as the adventure progresses and the enemies will not only be stronger, but will increase in number. To avoid that these massive fights can overwhelm more than necessary, “we have chosen to use a dynamic locking system for the camera, to allow a quick and sensitive exchange between various lenses”, comments the study. In addition to a performance optimization to 60 fps on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5.

As if that were not enough, Slocap also reveals that use different objects in the environment during fights, as well as other types of even more precise and powerful techniques through Focus, a resource that accumulates as you fight. «Using a focus load it will slow down time and allow you to choose a weak point of your opponent to perform a devastating technique, disabling or seriously injuring your enemy.

It certainly seems like Sifu is taking her intention of making players feel like they are in a kung fu movie very seriously. Will finally hit stores next February 7 for PS4 and PS5, but there will be more news about your proposal first, assures the development team.