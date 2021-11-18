In an age where we are absolutely crammed with delays and announcements that the titles will not arrive on schedule, a light appears at the end of the tunnel. Sifu, Sloclap’s game, had also suffered this fate, moving its release from 2021 to 2022.

Now, the development team has just given us enormous joy. The title of dropping bullets at everything that moves will finally arrive on February 8, 2022, or what is the same, anticipating its arrival two weeks as planned.

“We have come a long way in preparing for our game and we are excited to be able to launch Sifu“, they explain from the study. The truth is that news of these characteristics is really unusual. Of course, the gameplay will be the same, as we can see in the new advance that heads the post.

And it is that in Sifu we will be able to get hit with all kinds of enemies, having more than 160 different movements. We can make use of all kinds of weapons such as baseball bats, canes or machetes, which in turn multiply the possibilities. Not everything is distributed, since if we are very surrounded we will have a hard time.

That is why we will fail more than once and return with an older age, changing the character’s attributes and forcing us to modify our way of playing. Sifu is finally coming to PS5 and PS4 on consoles, in addition to making its debut on PC on the Epic Games Store.