Sifu Advances Its Release Date!

Originalmentand, Sifu, a standalone game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and PC, was going to be available later this month. However, this work was delayed until February 22, 2022. Now, today it has been revealed that this title has changed its release date once again. Fortunately, on this occasion its launch has been advanced.

Through a new trailer it has been confirmed that Sifu will be available on February 8, 2022. That’s right, this title will be available a couple of weeks earlier than expected.

Without a doubt, this is good news for everyone who was waiting for this game. Thus, Sifu It is part of an extensive list of games that will hit the market in February, What Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and the new expansion of Destiny 2.

Editor’s Note:

It’s nice to see that even though we’ll see one of the biggest PlayStation cards for 2022 in February, the company is also giving this game enough space to shine. Surely this change of date is due to the fact that it was planned to come out almost at par with Horizon Forbidden West.

Via: PlayStation