Through the official account of the study SloClap on Twitter, it was announced that “We are approaching the Gold Master at Sifu and we are happy to announce that we are bringing the launch forward by two weeks!” The new departure date for Sifu is February 8, 2022 (previously it was set for February 22 of the same year). Luckily for everyone, that is not all that its creators bring us today.

How Sifu’s combat, the new PlayStation exclusive, will work

In tune with the launch announcement, the team behind the Kung-Fu video game released a new statement via the PlayStation blog in which they explain how combat works in Sifu. Mainly, the developers admit that they sought a balance between “The aesthetics of classic Kung-Fu movies with the raw hand-to-hand combat found in modern movies like The Raid, Old Boy or John Wick.”

In a previous note, we explained in detail how the combat system of Sifu, which takes us into a tortuous quest for revenge through various interconnected scenarios with enemies of different abilities and final bosses. There will be many frantic combos, but above all strategy: the protagonist will tire after making several hits and, in case of death, the campaign is completely restarted. At this point, we will start again from the first level, but with a radical difference: we grew old, something that will take away our agility, but will give us valuable experience in combat to carry out actions that were previously impossible for us. In total, its creators confirmed more than 150 movements that we will discover throughout the campaign.

Sifu will come to PS4 and PS5 on February 8, 2022.

