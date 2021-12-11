Siemens Energy reaffirms its trust and commitment to Mexico, inaugurating its new headquarters in the country called SEnter, which is an example and a world benchmark in sustainability and technology, with the aim of supporting the remote and flexible work of its collaborators promoting innovation and transformation of the energy sector. This headquarters is located in the Antara II Tower, located in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office of the country’s capital.

“Mexico represents one of the 8 main markets for Siemens Energy investments worldwide due to the growth potential, experience, development and competitiveness of Mexican talent; that human capital fills us with pride and has been key to taking another step towards the future promoting the most innovative technological trends”, He explained Jose Aparicio, President and CEO of Siemens Energy in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

SEnter, technology to create the energy of the future in Mexico

With this main headquarters inaugurated in the presence of the German ambassador in Mexico, Peter tempel; the Undersecretary of Industry and Commerce of the Ministry of Economy, Hector Guerrero; as well as the Secretary of the Economy of Mexico City, Fadlala Akabani; And with all the developments carried out in the different Siemens Energy headquarters in the country, an investment of almost 25 million euros has been added, pointing to Mexico to become the Innovation Hub for the energy sector at a global level.

SEnter have a architectural design, technologylogical and planning sustainable that optimizes 57% of spaces; now located in a facility that has the LEED Core & Shell v4 Gold Certification, a world recognition awarded to avant-garde Class A + buildings.

The new headquarters of Siemens Energy, which has thousand 500 square meters of area, and whose ground is made with recyclable materials, provides spaces for collaboration, connection and concentration, which are distinguished by the optimization in the use of energy, achieving a lower electricity consumption (reduced from 59 KW to 18 KW), thanks to the use of energy-saving LED luminaires that were installed on 75% of its surface.

The architecture also has a urban solid waste management plan, as well as a approved water saving program. The furniture and materials have the Forest Stewardship Council (FCS) Certification, because it is made from responsibly sourced wood, making digitization, decarbonization and decentralization, the protagonists of the SEnter Headquarters.

Additionally, the new headquarters have high-tech rooms for the energy sector, such as the Digihub, a space that facilitates the generation of discovery sessions and the co-creation of new ideas, by having infrastructure based on the cloud; this space is enabled for the exchange of information with other companies, universities and start-ups, detonating an ideal environment for innovation. It is important to mention that Siemens Energy has implemented this technological development at its headquarters in Mexico, due to the great potential of national talent and considering that the country represents a strategic market for the entire American continent.

The new SEnter also has a Energy Simulation Room to support the creation and testing of prototypes of innovative solutions, with a focus on companies that have SPPA T-3000 technology, the most reliable control system on the market for the operation of power generation plants.

In addition, of a Remote Expert Center able to monitor and manage 24/7 cloud operations of an installed base of up to 90 power generation plants in Latin America, through an interconnected, standardized, and efficient network that supervises operations and makes it possible to illuminate the region.

The new headquarters has a deep inspiration in Mexican culture and traditions that is evidenced by the use of the Talavera, highlighting the company’s roots in Mexico with 127 years of energy legacy in the country.

Collaboration for a new way of working #FromWhereYouQuieras

The pandemic redefined the way Siemens Energy energizes the world, renewed the organization and allowed the reality of telework to materialize, being the well-being of the collaborators the main inspiration on which the German energy company relied for the design of its new headquarters, which will house 260 employees from the Generation, Industrial Applications and Power Transmission business divisions, as well as the corporate services areas.

Under the name #FromWhereYou Want, the business model allows greater flexibility for each employee to choose how, where and when to work, with which Siemens Energy favors the integration of work life and balance with your personal life, through the use of an innovative results measurement system based on the quality and significant impact that each employee achieves with their work.

Likewise, Siemens Energy maintains an open door policy and an access protocol with the strictest security measures. In this sense, flexibility contributes to having a maximum capacity of the facilities, in accordance with the measures established by the authorities., offering a place with all the necessary comforts and tools for employees.

“We wanted to have a different space. A space that can motivate us to innovate hand in hand with our clients and organizations. Creating a space for co-creation and collaboration for our work team. And today we are proud of having achieved the goal and of continuing to energize Mexico and the world.. ”, He detailed Jose Aparicio.

During the inauguration, Siemens Energy México made the donation of a STEM scholarship, for each participant in the event, for Mexican girls through Epic Queen, its strategic ally in Social Innovation.

Finally, José Aparicio highlighted, “At Siemens Energy we believe that innovation was achieved at our new headquarters, achieving an open, inclusive and 100% collaborative work environment, which allows us to continue to positively impact society, and motivate us to innovate hand in hand with our clients and social organizations, while making us feel very proud of having achieved the goal and of continuing to energize Mexico”.

Siemens Energy currently houses two of the most important Transformer and Switch Factories and digital technologies for renewable energies in the country, located in Querétaro and Guanajuato; one of the largest Turbine Service centers in the region; a Center for Industrial and Marine Solutions in the state of Querétaro, which today are key to the Mexican electricity sector.

DZ