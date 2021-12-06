Siemens employee programmed periodic “bugs” in his software to be indispensable

Work once and then live on it forever. Some of this seems to have been thought by David Tinley, a Siemens employee from Pennsylvania, in the United States.

The now 62-year-old programmer found a way to become indispensable to the company by leaving his job and working independently: he designed software that periodically “crashed” and only he could fix.

The story, as recounted Xakata, began back in 2000, when Tinley was an employee of the firm and designed a program based on spreadsheets that Siemens used to manage orders for electrical equipment.

However, what the firm did not know was that within a macro of those Excel spreadsheets, there was code whose only function was to show a failure every certain random amount of time.

The software was not really crashing, it just seemed to have problems because it displayed a series of error messages that, strictly speaking, had been carefully “planted” by Tinley for him to call him for solutions.

The failures occurred from 2002 to 2016. That year, Siemens called Tinley, but he was not in town, so the company insisted that he give them the password to resolve an urgent order.

Tinley gave the password … and that was his end.

Siemens found programmed flaws in the spreadsheet scripts and had experts analyze whether they had been set on purpose.

According to Siemens, he spent $ 42,000 to figure out Tinley’s “cheat.” This was added to the text of the lawsuit that the company filed against the former employee, whom it accused of fraud, of solving non-existent errors and of charging for it. The lawsuit says there was code “without any functional value, beyond causing the software to crash randomly.”

At the beginning of the trial, Tinley denied everything and said that this code was to protect his work. Also, he blamed Microsoft for the updates to Excel.

A few days later, he admitted the facts and pleaded guilty. The prosecutor asked for 10 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000. The sentence: six months in jail and a $ 7,500 fine.