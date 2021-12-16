The last test day of the year closed with the young Shwartzman at the top, being the only one of the ten in contention with a current car in his hands, and the 2022 Pirellis in the spotlight.

The second classified in the Formula 2 championship of the 2021 season and Ferrari protégé, Robert Shwartzman, was the only one of the ten drivers who took to the track at Yas Marina to test the asphalt for the last time he did so with a current car: the Haas VF-21, a car with which he commanded the Times table in the second and final test day.

After making his track debut on Tuesday with Alfa Romeo, who will be his team next year, Guanyu Zhou swapped the C41 for a modified model for the occasion with which he continued to accumulate kilometers, becoming the pilot with the most laps under his belt at the end of the session in his first test of the 18-inch tires.

Fernando Alonso Y Carlos Sainz, for their part, they respectively relieved their teammates, closing the day separated in the table by just 234 thousandths, thus demonstrating that the true interest of these tests lies in the exhaustive study of the new Pirelli compounds that will see the light of day in 2022, and not the times.

Haas test and reserve pilot, Pietro Fittipaldi, was another of the new faces in Abu Dhabi at 25 years old. After having previously shot with the VF-18 and VF-19, the Brazilian was the red lantern of the last classification of the year.

