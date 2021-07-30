Medical care is essential at any time in life, but especially when it comes to pediatric patients. There are multiple institutions that offer this service but there is one that stands out. It is the Shriners Hospital that has a presence in various nations and includes Mexico City. His specialty is children from 0 to 18 years old with orthopedic conditions and burn sequelae, in addition to being totally free.

To date, it has 80 beds, four operating rooms and all the services related to pediatric orthopedics. While from the beginning of the pandemic the telemedicine service has increased. As a result, throughout 2020, more than 500 medical consultations were made online to patients from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua; Guadalajara Jalisco; Monterrey, Nuevo Leon; Mérida, Yucatán and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.

Innovative service for the child population

In this case, the Shriners Hospital for Children Mexico is a leading civil association in Latin America focused on serving Pediatric Orthopedics with comprehensive treatments for patients with problems of the musculoskeletal system and sequelae caused by burns. While now he has unveiled his first precision medicine project and genomics at the national level.

The main objective of this research is to collect samples from patients and their biological parents to perform next-generation sequencing that allows understanding the genomic variability of individuals, their environment and lifestyle. It will also allow you to evaluate the effectiveness of your clinical practices, as well as discover new and improved treatments for your patients.

This project is part of SHC Genomics and Precision Medicine Project performed throughout the Shriners hospital network in the United States, Mexico and Canada. In this way, it seeks to help patients through new genetic discoveries of diseases. Currently the Shriners Hospital already has invitations to patients and relatives in Mexico to participate in the study.

How does it work?

Over time, medicine has presented great scientific and technological advances that have made it possible to understand human diseases, to such a degree that new therapies can be used to help improve the quality of life. However, it is still necessary to understand many highly complex diseases, so the Shriners Hospital for Children Mexico will continue in the search for explanations that allow it to expand its knowledge.

An example of this scientific revolution is genomic medicine, which is an area of ​​science that studies the organization of an entire genome. It is responsible for studying the functions and interactions of large sets of genes or the entire genome. In addition, it is closely related to other more recent areas of study.

From the above, prevention medicine has been developed that no longer waits for a disease to appear to cure it, but rather anticipates the problem. In addition, pathologies are also comprehensively addressed, including biological, environmental and behavioral factors that can modify and even cause health problems.