The Shrimp Scampi They are a classic in our cookbook and are, of course, very present at Christmas, as long as our pockets allow us this type of luxury. In this case for the recipe I have used frozen prawns, which well prepared, do not have to envy anything to any other.

It is true that it is not the same, but of course if we want to give ourselves a whim at a given moment, we can search the market for different options and prepare some delicious prawns in this way that is so simple and fast. If you like them very spicy, you just have to add two instead of a chilli.

If the prawns are fresh, we remove the head and tail, leaving the shell of the body, although this is based on taste. If they are peeled this step you skip it. We put the prawns in a bowl and cover them with water, we pour a good jet of white wine and let them rest for two hours. In a clay pot preferably, we put a little olive oil with the chilli pepper, heat and brown the rolled garlic cloves. We add the drained prawns, we turn up the heat and add a little of the broth where they have been soaking. If necessary we would add more broth, entirely at our choice. We salt to taste and serve immediately as soon as they are cooked.

With what to accompany the garlic prawns

The Shrimp Scampi They are served very hot, almost boiling you might say. This is how they should be brought to the table and taking the precaution of covering them with a plate, for example, to avoid splashing oil. We can accompany them with a fresh white wine to our liking, although you already know that I go for those of my land that seem the best for seafood.

