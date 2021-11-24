A consumer has shown his loyalty to Carta Blanca when tattooing a beer of the brand and I am “giving him” a playlist.

The Mexican consumers have shown their favoritism in beer above others drinks alcoholic; according to a study by Statista on the value of alcoholic sales produced in Mexico during 2020 by type of beverage, beer brands lead the list by much advantage, registering 185,375.8 million Mexican pesos, being its main competition tequila (although for more than half of preference) with 44,637.12 million pesos.

Despite the fact that several recognized international companies in the industry are present around the world, Mexican beer brands have managed to make their rightful place in the consumer’s mind, managing to position themselves as the most valuable Mexican brands of 2021, as it is Corona, Victoria and Modelo.

Despite this, there are some brands that, despite not obtaining the international gaze of consumers at such a level as those mentioned above, manage to remain in different points of sale thanks to their implemented marketing strategies, one of them, Carta Blanca and its presentation of “caguamita”.

Letter White was one of the founding brands of Cervecería Cuauhtémoc, better known today as Heineken México since 1890. Although its due years have passed, the brand continues to be recognized, earning the loyalty of the Mexican consumer and being one of the favorites for Many.

A user on social networks has shared a photograph where he has shown his loyalty to the Carta Blanca brand, since it has tattooed a beer container with a couple of flowers, mentioning to whoever sees the publication to tell the brand to give him some drinks. The brand did not choose to give him its beers (yet), but it did “give” him a playlist that the brand made and has been promoting for some time.

I give you while a playlist 🤠 https://t.co/4eGAnFTNU9 – Carta Blanca (@CartaBlancaMx) November 23, 2021

Although the brand did not sponsor the loggerheads (for now), this user has shown how far his loyalty to the Carta Blanca beer brand, which will now accompany him for the rest of his life.

In this situation, the brand could choose to “sponsor” the user by giving him some of its products, as did the Oxxo Twitter account at the time, which awarded a consumer who refers to his coffee as “the best in the world. world world ”and won over other users on social networks and improve their image on the networks.

This is a clear example of all the marketing work carried out by brands, where in addition to gaining the preference of consumers over their products or services offered, they earn a place beyond the material and even involving them in their lives in a way. more personal.

This would be added to a whole repertoire of different situations where consumers have not been afraid to show their preference to brands, who have somehow won their hearts, as was at the time the man who was not afraid to protect his Toyota car with his body from hail.

In the same way, it would show the importance that brands should not only be innovative in terms of their products offered, the new business opportunities that they can open or those that could adapt, but that they should also work on the engagement that They must generate with consumers with different marketing strategies, resulting in them not only connecting to your brand for one occasion, but may even be part of the rest of their lives.