The interface presented by the application as such serves as a clear example of all this. Although it has undergone slight changes over the years and updates , much of its structure remains the same. In fact, we could say that this Adobe program has a very characteristic interface that many others have imitated over time. In this way, the usual users of the application have not had to get used, in most of the functions, to a radical change in their work desk.

However, this fact has not been a stumbling block for the program to be one of the best known in the world. In addition, how could it be otherwise, its developer has been in charge of improving it and adapting it to the current needs of its users over time. This is achieved with the usual updates that are sent from time to time. Despite all this, there are certain actions and elements that could be considered as immovable.

It is a powerful application from the software giant that is responsible for positioning a good number of functions and features related to this topic. We could say that thanks to this solution we can do without the rest of similar programs if we know how to get the most out of it. But something that we must not forget, but is that this is not a free program as it happens with many others belonging to the same work environment . Perhaps that is where one of his greatest handicaps lies.

Generally, on the left side of this interface, we find the usual vertical bar with the most common tools. In the central part we can see the desktop as such where we place the images with which we are going to work. Also, and by default in the upper part of said desktop we will see a series of menus that allow us to access the many functionalities and characteristics of the application.

To finish all this we have to add a series of small windows or panels that are distributed around the main interface so that we can interact with them. Many of you will already know that all these elements that we mention are customizable. This means that we will have the possibility of displaying input calculates the tools of the main bar, such as the panels that most use or interest us in each case. In fact, precisely in those we are going to help along these same lines.

Customize the photo editor panels

Specifically, we refer to the possibility of displaying or hiding those panels that we have talked about. All this depending on the use we make of the application on a day-to-day basis. We must bear in mind that these panels or small windows that we are talking about are fundamental elements for editing and working with our images. It is possible that those users what I have to say for this program at a basic level, it will be worth it with the tools available in the left bar.

However, those who wish to dig a little deeper, or a lot, into the features that this powerful application offers us, will need to control these panels.

Move the panels around the workbench

By default Photoshop itself shows us some of them located on the right side of the main interface. But with everything and with it and depending on our customs or the screen size that we have, we do not have to settle for that placement. By this we mean that we believe in the possibility of placing them where we need the program interface. Likewise, we can stack them with each other so that their placement is more appropriate.

For all this that we tell you, we only have to place the mouse pointer in the header located at the top of the small window. Then we just have to drag it to the location of the job desk that we want. These panels can be placed at the top, bottom or left of the Photoshop interface. But at the same time if we superimpose one of these panels under another, we will see that a blue line appears that allows us to automatically place them vertically.

Display only the needed function windows

First of all, we can be very clear about these small windows to which we refer in these lines correspond to some of the most important functions of the program. In this way and depending on the needs we have at all times, we are probably interested in viewing some panels or others on the screen. As it is easy to imagine, this is something that the Adobe program allows us to carry out in a simple way.

This way we will have the possibility of having a user interface and a much more personal work desk adapted to our needs. At the same time, when it comes to modifying it again, it is something that we can carry out in a matter of seconds. This is precisely what we are going to show you in these lines below. You already know that by default the Adobe program presents us with a series of visible panels. These are shown as soon as the application is started as such. But this is something that we can change in a simple way through the menus located at the top.

For all this that we tell you, we only have to click on the menu called Window to bring up a drop-down list of all available panels. At first, some of them are already marked, and they correspond precisely to those that we have in view at that moment.

Therefore, to remove them from the photoshop work desk We only have to remove that mark by clicking on the corresponding entry. In the same way, we can mark certain entries corresponding to panels that are currently deactivated. All this will allow us to keep in sight or hide those that we are going to use at that time. As you can imagine, this allows us to have a totally personal work desk. Thus, depending on the needs of each case, we can have a suitable work environment to make it as productive as possible.

At this point, it is interesting to know that some of these panels have a keyboard shortcut assigned as input. Specifically, the most common and common ones, which will allow us to access them in a more direct and faster way.