When it comes to clothing, the ideal is to wear the style you prefer, what you like the most, be it movies, allusive to your football team or the games that you like the most. And also, why not? a t-shirt with the colors and the logo of the console you play the most or the one you own, this t-shirt with the Xbox colors and logo costs 17 euros on Amazon And it’s pretty cool as well as being made of cotton.

Since this console was launched there in 2001 it has had a great reception from users, millions of them remain loyal to Xbox not because of something free but because is a product and brand that represents quality. And that is why there is no reason to doubt the quality of this t-shirt that is officially licensed by Xbox, it is designed by PopGear, a franchise dedicated to this market with wide recognition.

T-shirt it has a big green X in the middle with some kind of very nice fade or gradient effect which is ideal to take to a big gamer event like the Gamescom, for example, even to take it to the cinema to a premiere of a great Xbox game adaptation. To wash it, the ideal is to do it with a washing machine since it is made of cotton, it has a round neck and short sleeves.

Or if you want to give a gift to a friend, a child or your partner, as a gift it seems ideal, if they gave me this gift I would be delighted, I have been a big Xbox fan for 17 years. Throughout these 20 years this console has given us great moments of fun and entertainment, and now it offers us even more options, not only games but also its integration with streaming platforms.

Last updated on 2021-12-04. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Being a t-shirt made of 100% cotton it is super soft and it is available in black, in sizes from S to XXL. The neck as I said is round, and has a cotton lycra blend with single needle stitchingAs for the fabric of the shoulder area, it is quite loose so that you do not feel that pressure on the shoulders that some shirts have.

And this is our analysis of the product mentioning its characteristics so that you can decide if it is a good purchase, in my opinion it is a great purchase for 17 euros, a good quality t-shirt officially licensed by Xbox and that can be used in multiple scenarios.

