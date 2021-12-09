A user on Twitter shared the video in which a person is seen examining a Bimbo product, finding hair embedded inside.

The video in question lasts 45 seconds and has not generated any conversation so far.

The brand has already issued its response to follow up on the case.

On Twitter, a video is circulating where an apparent consumer has found hairs inside a Bimbo brand product.

Just as Twiter and other social networks can be very functional, on the other hand, it is the responsibility of the users themselves to take charge of the content they publish, as it can be something false, very harmful and even harmful for certain people.

Currently, as users, we have the great advantage and digital window, the social networks that have served, among other things, to express complaints, comments or even suggestions on different issues.

The facts

Taking this as a starting point, today, communication on digital platforms is what can set the tone for what we see, hear and read in the media. Likewise, this section (the digital one) is of great help for brands and / or companies that are looking to expand their borders and, incidentally, win over some new consumers.

In this way, on the consumer side, this type of site is also an opportunity for them to express their complaints or even exhibit when a product or even the brand itself is affecting their interests.

This is the case of a user on Twitter, who shared a video in which a person is shown shredding some Bimbo Roles who finds several hairs embedded in the product.

The video lasts 45 seconds and, in it, you can clearly see how the hairs are found while only one of Bimbo’s Roles is inspected.

The recording was uploaded on December 6 at 10 p.m. and almost immediately received the response from the official Bimbo account to follow up on the case.

However, in this particular case there are some issues to note. First, we are talking about a totally new user who, according to his account information, signed up this month. Also, the account does not have a photo or any other shared information or posts made.

This alone gives rise to think that it is a fake account, but this can also be merely circumstantial and that, in fact, the account was created only to report the case that, on the face of it, looks quite unpleasant.

Now, in case the video is real and that, in effect, the product contains hairs inside, we move on to a subject beyond the delicate, a lack of respect towards the consumer that, in short, can cost them prestige to the brand (Bimbo in this case).

As we have mentioned, these are times where brands and / or companies use to have a closer relationship with the consumer; social networks, in this sense, have given rise to it thanks to this immediacy in the interaction between users.

In addition, we must not forget that the trial in social networks is lethal and, once it is positioned and goes viral, it is very difficult to get Internet users to forget it.

So far, the video has not generated any conversation and only the brand has issued its response, but, given its content, we are talking about a complaint that, without a doubt, jeopardizes the quality control of the company.

Now read: