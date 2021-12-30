Through LinkedIn, a user shared her experience working at PepsiCo, a company that, taking her post into account, has given a lesson in Human Resources management.

Among all the social networks that we can find on the web, one of the most interesting, without a doubt, is LinkedIn, a space that, above all, is oriented to business use, business and employment; a great tool for those who wish to publicize their work in a more direct way.

For some users, it is a kind of Facebook, but in business mode; users who share their CVs or samples of their work so that companies can get to know them and deal with them in a more simple and direct way.

Over the years, LinkedIn has been gaining great popularity, so much so that, today, it has more than 750 million active users worldwide, with the United States being the country where the platform is most used with more than 180 million users.

In Mexico, which ranks ninth, there are more than 16 million Internet users who share their experiences every day, just as a PepsiCo worker did a few days ago.

According to what was shared by the user, Corporate Affairs Manager at PepsiCo, a few days ago I returned to work after four months of maternity leave.

According to what she explained, she returned with “a big smile” thanks to all the benefits that the company has given her in such an important period as being a mother, a fact that has highlighted the importance of empathy in companies. His story is as follows:

We live in an era in which, from the outset, finding work is very complicated and, furthermore, where jobs increasingly offer lower wages and many of them do not have any type of security for the employee.

To all this, we must add the fact that, for women, it is usually even more complicated, especially for those who make the decision to become mothers and who, on many occasions, do not show empathy in their work.

On the other hand, it must be taken into account that, after the arrival of the pandemic, what is sought is that there is empathy in all areas and, in that sense, those who are just entering the labor field require a space in which the person is understood more than the employee.

And it is that, at present, the issue of empathy is paramount, especially in a context in which social networks play an important role for workers to share their experiences in their workplace and, for their part, Companies can now find talent through platforms like TikTok, LinkedIn, and more.

