Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Review: Returned In The Form Of Puzzles, Roguelike And Platform

Shovel Knight earned himself a place in the video game industry several years ago. Its success was such that its developers (Yacht Club Games) put the metroidvania format aside and dared to venture into new genres. Pocket Dungeon combines puzzle, roguelike and adventure.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon It is available for PC, PS4 AND Nintendo Switch.

Adventure or roguelike? Go ahead, choose, I’m sure you will lose

Before getting fully into the game, the title offers us two game modes: roguelike, where the game will end at the first death, or adventure, where we can die as many times as we want, as long as the board is not filled. In this last mode we can also modify the speed at which time passes, increase our initial maximum health and also increase the level of damage.

The levels take place in board-shaped dungeons into which pieces – mainly taking the form of enemies – fall from above. Our goal is to clean each of these rooms while we fight to stay alive until a door-shaped token falls, which gives us access to the next level. Smashing the different types of pieces along the way will not be an easy task. For this we must analyze our movements well, since the fall of the chips accelerates the more we are in movement. The best strategy is to try to group equal enemies to be able to eliminate them all together with just a few hits.

It should be noted that level by level we will find new groups of enemies, so the strategy to eliminate us will also be different. We will not be able to defeat everyone in the same way. While everyone should take our blows, how this move should be made will depend on the enemy in question.

Luckily for us, not all the chips that fall from the top are bad. From the beginning, potions will constantly fall that will be key to recovering life and thus avoid dying every few seconds. Chests and keys will also fall to open them. There are two types of chests: the golden ones, which usually throw a temporary weapon that lasts a few hits, and the blue ones, which allow us to enter a purchase area, where we can buy upgrades that will last us throughout the game.

As I mentioned previously, the objective is to hold on until the door-shaped token falls, which will give us access to the final battle. If the planets are on our side and we manage to unlock the boss, then we can use him as the main character to enter the dungeons. Each of them has its own pros and cons. For example, Specter Knight gains health when defeating enemies, but loses health when drinking potions; King Knight makes an attack that takes more life, but loses health when doing so.

Shovel knight It also has a VS mode, which we can play against a friend or against the CPU. In this instance we will be able to select any of the available characters and the objective will be to bury our opponent in garbage while we are cleaning our board. There is also a daily game, in which we will play with a pre-established character. The objective? Clean and survive.

Reliable old pixel art and breakneck pace

You have to be fair and highlight the visual work that is in Pocket dungeon, where they managed to modernize the characteristic appearance of the series without losing its essence. On this occasion, the much-acclaimed 8-bit pixel art was removed in order to give the experience a friendlier aesthetic. It should also be noted that board by board there is a great detail in the details that surround them.

The soundtrack, meanwhile, followed the same logic as the graphic section: modernize without losing the essence, which results in a mix of completely new tracks, with the addition of tracks created by the legendary Jake Kaufman, who composed the soundtrack for the previous installments.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 7 or higher – Processor: 2 Ghz – Memory: 2 GB of RAM – Graphics: 256 MB video memory – Storage: 330 MB of available space

