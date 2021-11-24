Shovel Knight PD already has a release date!

Shovel knight hit the market in 2014, and immediately became a sensation. Despite the fact that the knight with the shovel is one of the greatest representatives of the independent scene, years have passed since Yacht Club Games gave us an adventure from this universe. Fortunately, this will change with the release of Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon in just a couple of weeks.

Through a statement, Yacht Club Games has confirmed that Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon It will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on December 13.

Unlike the original title of Shovel knight, Pocket dungeon is a puzzle focused on exploring different rooms. As if that were not enough, Yacht Club Games has confirmed that Three DLC packs are currently in development and will be available over the next year..

On related issues, Yacht Club Games is already considering a direct sequel to Shovel knight.

Editor’s Note:

Shovel knight it’s a spectacular game, and I can’t wait to enjoy Pocket dungeon. Although the experience is very different, Yacht Club Games has proven to be a talented studio, so there is nothing to worry about this time around.

Via: Yacht Club Games