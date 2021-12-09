And it may be the case that we want to change the operating system, for example, by one of the many Linux distributions available. But going around installing and uninstalling the main operating system on the computer can be somewhat annoying. As we say we have the possibility of dip into a virtual machine that allows us to install this software in it and test it first-hand. For this, it is enough that we have the ISO image of it and load it in a matter of seconds.

This will allow us to take a look at how this new operating system works and looks without having to actually install it on the computer. We already mentioned previously that there are different programs that allow us to do this such as VMware or VirtualBox, among others. It is worth mentioning that one of the most popular in this sector for the end user is this second case that we comment on. It is a fairly simple program to create and run virtual machines available to almost everyone.

But we must configure it properly in order to get the most out of the virtual operating systems that we load here. The program itself offers us a series of very interesting functions for all of this. In this case we want to focus on the so-called VirtualBox Guest Additions. Specifically, we will talk about the need to install these software elements to run Ubuntu virtually.