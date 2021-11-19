Within your daily work you know that a consultation does not end when the patient leaves the office. It is also necessary to fill out the documents with the information of each person and that also requires time. In the end there are many administrative tasks that must be carried out and they cannot be avoided because you can receive sanctions. Although for some years technology has allowed the creation of the Electronic Medical Record that makes everything easier because it eliminates paper.

Therefore, more and more doctors prefer this new modality. But although it offers many advantages, it is also necessary to have enough care or else you can make mistakes when filling in the computer.

Now, a discussion that continues to this day is whether it is convenient for the Electronic Medical Record to be mandatory throughout the country. For this reason, senators and specialists met to expose both the positive and negative points of this initiative.

During the first working day of the international seminar “Digitization and interoperability of the electronic medical record”, the president of the Science and Technology Commission, Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín, assured that the Senate will carry out the necessary actions to make the digitized and interoperable file a reality among the various instances of the health sector.

The senator recalled that in strategy 3.4 of the 2020-24 Health Sector Program, actions were established aimed at the implementation of a file that operates between the different health institutes and levels of care.

In this sense, he affirmed that thinking of the Electronic Medical Record as a mere bureaucratic matter in speeding up a procedure is a great mistake, since digitization and interoperability will allow expeditious attention to people.

Senator Cora Cecilia Pinedo Alonso, secretary of the Board of Directors, specified that the digitization and interoperability of the clinical record will benefit health services, in terms of safety in diagnoses and treatments, and with it, in certainty in the quality of medical care for the population.

At the time, Judge Mariana Mureddu stated that there is an obsolete regulation, which does not take up the criteria issued by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation on the matter. He stressed that legislation should be enacted so that the traditional paper and electronic medical records meet the same requirements for greater effectiveness.

He pointed out that the Electronic Medical Record must comply with the provisions of the Official Mexican Standard 024 on standards of traceability, security, interoperability, confidentiality.

Dr. Gabriela Borrayo Sánchez said that, at the IMSS, at the first level of care there is an information system in family medicine that includes 50.6 million beneficiaries, which is connected to the process for disability and electronic prescription. However, he said, the main barrier is that interoperability with other health systems has not been achieved.

In his opportunity, Dr. Dwight Daniel Dyer Leal, General Director of Health Information, recognized that there should be a single model of the registry information system for the digital record and that there is an infrastructure problem in the institutions to implement said system.

For his part, José Luis Díaz, representing the ISSSTE, specified that, despite the existence of information technologies in clinics, the problem is the burden of information and how to share it. The great challenge, he added, is connectivity and the presentation of information in a consistent manner.

Luis Tejerina, from the Social Protection and Health Division of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) participated in the seminar, who explained that the implementation of electronic records can reduce errors, guarantee coordination between care teams and provide patients with better care, information and experience regarding your health and treatment.

He added that there is a difference between the digital version of the records on paper, and the information of all the professionals involved with the health of a person, regardless of the service providers.