It is very possible that all these alternatives in the form of office suites are more than known to most, at least hearsay. And it is that all of them have been with us for a good number of years offering us their services and utility. Of course, while Microsoft’s proposal is commercial paid software, the remaining two are free open source projects. In fact, it is currently considered that LibreOffice It is the most powerful and interesting alternative to Office.

It is a project in full growth that does not stop receiving updates to improve its functionality and be increasingly compatible with the Redmond suite. To give you an idea of ​​what we are talking about, actually LibreOffice is a fork of OpenOffice which was subsequently launched as a more current alternative. In fact, the one that we could consider as the little sister if you have rolled much faster than the original project. In the middle of 2021 we can affirm that while the OpenOffice office suite continues to be a recognized brand in the sector, its product is lagging behind.

This is something that is especially evident if we buy it with a much more current suite such as LibreOffice, despite being based on the former.