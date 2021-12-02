The office automation solutions that we can use at the moment are many, some of them in the form of powerful suites that help us a lot. There is no doubt that the best known widespread throughout the world is Microsoft Office. However, there are other interesting free alternatives such as OpenOffice and LibreOffice.
It is very possible that all these alternatives in the form of office suites are more than known to most, at least hearsay. And it is that all of them have been with us for a good number of years offering us their services and utility. Of course, while Microsoft’s proposal is commercial paid software, the remaining two are free open source projects. In fact, it is currently considered that LibreOffice It is the most powerful and interesting alternative to Office.
It is a project in full growth that does not stop receiving updates to improve its functionality and be increasingly compatible with the Redmond suite. To give you an idea of what we are talking about, actually LibreOffice is a fork of OpenOffice which was subsequently launched as a more current alternative. In fact, the one that we could consider as the little sister if you have rolled much faster than the original project. In the middle of 2021 we can affirm that while the OpenOffice office suite continues to be a recognized brand in the sector, its product is lagging behind.
This is something that is especially evident if we buy it with a much more current suite such as LibreOffice, despite being based on the former.
What is the future of OpenOffice against LibreOffice
Once we know all this that we have told you and taking into account that both projects are open source and free, we can ask ourselves a question. Specifically, we refer to the possibility that the original suite disappeared in favor of its little sister, LibreOffice. Furthermore, this is a question that a little over a year ago, on Open Office’s 20th birthday, the board of directors of The Document Foundation wrote an open letter on this topic. In it, he hinted that the existence of both proposals can confuse users. In turn, they should be clear that they have a proposal based on OpenOffice that is much more current and updated, such as LibreOffice.
In other words, thanking the work that was done in the past on the original suite, he kindly requests its disappearance. How could you imagine this is something Jim Jagielski didn’t like too much. It must be said that this is part of the Apache OpenOffice Project Management Committee.
However, if we see it from the user’s point of view, the truth is that this merger leaving LibreOffice as the only alternative, it would not be a bad idea. It would unite two similar open source proposals in a single more modern and current to compete more reliably against Microsoft’s Office. Likewise, all users who love open source would use a single proposal of this type thus making this market more powerful and stable. In addition, both projects could work together to improve the product that they make available to us.