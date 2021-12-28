Should electric mode be mandatory for plug-in hybrids in low-emission areas?

Someday this melon will have to be opened. In low-emission areas, where plug-in hybrid cars can always enter, driving in 100% electric mode will become mandatory. However, this limitation is easier to implement with technology.

Someday, even hybrid cars They will be frowned upon in some European cities for emitting exhaust gases in low-emission areas, even though they pollute less than normal. After all, they still have heat engines, although ideally they shouldn’t be used in populated areas to improve air quality.

Plug-in hybrid cars are ideally designed to perform most of the normal mileage without polluting, using only the energy stored in their batteries. For this they have more capacity than a conventional hybrid, which at most does a couple of kilometers with the gasoline or diesel engine turned off.

However, when the level of the batteries drops, they go on to function like normal hybrids, until enough power is recovered to get back to running miles without emissions, or until the next charge. The driver can voluntarily choose the hybrid mode, since electric is the default mode.

Volvo XC90 T8

This leads us to a controversy that will increase in the future. In the so-called low-emission zones, passing traffic is restricted to avoid unnecessary pollution. Hybrids will be affected in the future, plus non-pluggable, but pluggable they will end up having obligations to circulate in electric mode.

To begin with, it is not so easy to determine if a plug-in hybrid car is operating in pure electric mode, or in hybrid mode. Exhaust gases are only visible when the engine is cold, although they can be captured with infrared cameras or portable gas measurement equipment (PEMS).

Another possibility would be for the vehicle to indicate by means of some signal visible from the outside that the pure electric mode is activated (or not). Peugeot’s plug-in hybrids already do it, a blue light glows under the interior rear-view mirror when they ride in emission-free mode. This has been done with the future in mind. But this is not standardized.

BMW plug-in hybrids detect that they are in low emission zones and automatically engage electric mode, if charge is available

Another possibility is to force drivers to use electric mode if they have forgotten to do so. BMW has put it into practice in 138 European cities with a technique of geolocation Y geofence. GPS navigators can determine that you are driving in a low-emission zone and automatically change modes upon entry.

Among these cities are Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which have their respective low-emission zones, but it is not a regulatory requirement to drive with the heat engines turned off. According to the manufacturer, this automatic change is done 30,000 times a day in Europe, and that for 118 cities – 20 more were added when the other data was communicated.

BMW calls it “eDrive Zones,” and it looks like it works. 40% of drivers already enter these areas with the pure electric mode activated, 35% do so when the automatic stop is activated, and the remaining 25% circulate in hybrid mode. Obviously, If there is not enough charge in the batteries, such activation is useless.

BMW 5 Series hybrid

Manufacturers could be forced to implement both types of measures. On the one hand, that it could be determined at a first glance if the pure electric mode is active or not, as soon as it is mandatory to circulate. This would facilitate the action of the surveillance agents, who could issue sanctions or warnings.

On the other hand, the same BMW system can be standardized, and that all manufacturers implement something similar. This measure can be reinforced with signs that warn drivers that they must have enough charge to circulate in electric mode in certain areas, or reminders on the road to activate the forced recharge mode.

Another possibility is that when entering a destination in the GPS, an automatic management activates the forced recharge to ensure that a zone of low emissions is reached with more electrical autonomy. This obviously implies higher fuel consumption If it does not stop to do an electric recharge.

Porsche Cayenne S e-hybrid

At the moment the real problem of plug-in hybrid cars in urban pollution is small, since there are few units, but their number will grow. The worst possible moment is when the heat engine is cold and starts, since the catalyst takes a couple of minutes to have a suitable working temperature, so they occasionally pollute like any car with a cold engine.

This type of car has the maximum environmental benefit and fuel consumption the more kilometers are traveled in zero emissions mode, since using electricity the losses are lower, even though the electricity was generated by burning coal.

On the other hand, if the plug cable is still unused after thousands of kilometers, the purchase has been incorrect, and according to the tax policy of the place, even a fraud for the taxpayers. It is not a case that makes sense in Spain, so, given its surcharge, it’s total nonsense not to plug them in, being able to do it.