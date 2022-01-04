ASO’s decision to cancel the marathon stage and turning its two days into specials for use with assistance due to the storms and floods has caused slight changes in the route of the second stage of the Dakar. But nevertheless, the modifications will be much more profound in the third stage of the rally, among other things because the day will be much shorter than initially planned. In fact, the loop special around the new Al Qaisumah camp loses the first 113 kilometersTherefore, the Dakar participants will face a special of only 255 kilometers. With the new extension of the timed section, the day is reduced to 636 kilometers, since the connecting sections add up to a total of 381 kilometers.

In terms of mileage, the third stage of the Dakar should be the most comfortable of those disputed so far, leaving aside the peculiar prologue with which the competition began. However, participants should be very vigilant because there are several sticking points in the navigation, with a somewhat complex off-piste final section. As is almost customary, the stage will offer a remarkable variety of terrain, although the arena will be the protagonist. Harder sections of land, small rocky areas and a good dose of dunes -almost 25% of the route- shape the profile of the stage. This in normal conditions, because the heavy rains that have fallen in the north of Saudi Arabia they can also make the clay have its dose of prominence on this day.

In a day that will be quite cold again, the race will maintain fairly stable schedules compared to the previous days, with an early end. Joan Barreda will open the race for the motorcycle category at 5:45 a.m., with a final scheduled for the best ‘motards’ around 8:45 am. For its part, the first quad will go into action at 6:59 am. In the case of cars, the third stage of the Dakar will start with Sébastien Loeb at 8:25 a.m.. The forecast is for leaders to reach their goal around 11:10. T3 and T4 will start at 9:22 am and 9:32 am respectively, while the trucks have the departure time set at 9:51 am.