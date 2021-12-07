Short showing exactly how an abusive relationship begins

Toxic relationships in many cases are difficult to detect, however, this short clarifies the signs that you should be aware of.

Last update: December 07, 2021

All people want to be around people who value them at all times and make them feel loved. Nevertheless, Sometimes they do not realize that people who only cause negative emotions enter their life.

It is a reality that there are people who at first show themselves as not to gain the trust of others and hurt them. Because of this, it’s important to finish getting to know someone fully before bonding.

Most of the time, the intention of these people is to feel superior and to exalt everything that happens in their life with self-centeredness. Therefore, all they hope is to win the affection of others to be able to attack them at their accommodation.

However, from the get-go they come up with a meticulous plan that is not always easy to spot. So much so A great deal of time can go by in which many harmful behaviors are overlooked.

Worst of all, the more time passes, the more the toxic relationship will take hold. As a result, It is essential that people analyze all the behaviors of the people around them and identify the actions that put their well-being at risk.

In view of this important need to protect people’s emotional health, a videographic production was published that helps to detect the beginning of a toxic relationship. Here we share the details that will help you get away from relationships that do not suit you.

The short

DayOne, a US entity interested in protecting people who suffer from some type of mistreatment, created a short showing how toxic people act. This with the aim that dangerous relationships end in time and feelings are protected at all costs.

The video lasts a total of 150 seconds in which specific situations are illustrated. That way, It is intended that people can detect each of the actions that should not be allowed to advance at any time.

One of the first warning signs that are announced is that toxic people get other individuals to stay away from their family and friends. This because of At first they give them an abundant love that makes them believe that they do not need anything else.

Second, after gaining unconditional trust they become jealous. Then, They seek to manipulate the person at all times to get them to do only what they tell them to do.

In addition to this, they attack them at all times and make them feel constant nerves. This since they want other people to praise them at all times and agree to them even when they are not right.

Ultimately, they cause people to feel guilty at all times despite having done nothing. Then, all conflicts are attributed to others so as not to appear weak or erratic.

To consider

It is important to be clear that love is never related to suffering. For that reason, when distressing moments predominate, it is necessary to put self-esteem above all else and get rid of toxicity.

Also, it is essential to understand that worthwhile people make others feel important. Because of that, If someone only highlights mistakes, it is a good sign to act on time and protect well-being.

Finally, It is essential that people understand that being with someone exclusively out of habit only hurts themselves. Well, they allow harmful behaviors to continue to be reproduced day by day and they cannot find tranquility at any time.

